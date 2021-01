Covid 19 vaccination in India: Check state-wise number, adverse cases, hospitalisations, session days

India began Covid-19 vaccination on January 16. (Image - UNICEF India)

India is all set to complete one week of the world’s largest Covid vaccination drive and so far 7,86,842 individuals have been vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccines. On January 20, a total of 1,12,007 individuals were vaccinated against Coronavirus. On January 20, there have been 82 cases of adverse events following immunization (AEFI). There were 10 cases of hospitalizations reported from six states – Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Karnataka, and West Bengal. One was discharged from the hospital in Uttarakhand, one was discharged in Chhattisgarh, and one was discharged in Rajasthan. Delhi reported four cases of hospitalizations. Out of the four, three have been discharged and one has been kept under observation at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Shahdara. Karnataka saw two cases of hospitalizations. One of them was discharged and one has been kept under observation at the district hospital, Chitradurga. In West Bengal, one individual has been kept under observation at Sub-Divisional Hospital in Jangipura, Murshidabad.

“As of now, four deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, Bellary, and Shivmoga in Karnataka and Telangana. Deaths from Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are not related to vaccination, while in the case of Telangana, post-mortem is going on,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

On the fifth day of India’s Covid vaccination, Karnataka led the chart with 36,211 beneficiaries vaccinated, Andhra Pradesh stood second with 22,548, and Maharashtra came third with 16,261. Bihar saw the lowest number of beneficiaries being vaccinated with a meagre 38. Haryana reported 45. A total of 20 states and Union Territories held 14,119 vaccination sessions.

Andaman and Nicober is holding Covid vaccination on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Andhra Pradesh on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Arunachal Pradesh is holding sessions on Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Assam is holding covid vaccination sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Bihar is holding Covid vaccination sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Chandigarh is holding on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Chhattisgarh is holding sessions on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Dadra and Nagar Haveli is holding vaccination sessions on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Delhi is holding on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Goa is holding vaccination on Friday and Saturday. Gujarat is holding vaccination sessions on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Haryana is holding Covid vaccination session on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Himachal Pradesh is holding covid vaccination sessions on Monday and Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir are holding covid vaccination sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Jharkhand is holding covid vaccination sessions in Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Karnataka is holding covid vaccination sessions on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Kerala is holding Covid vaccination sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Ladakh is holding on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Madhya Pradesh is holding Covid vaccination on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Maharashtra is holding covid vaccination sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Manipur is holding Covid vaccination on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Mizoram is holding Covid vaccination on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Nagaland is holding covid vaccination on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Odisha is holding Covid vaccination session on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Puducherry is holding Covid vaccination on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Punjab is holding Covid vaccination session on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Rajasthan is holding Covid vaccination sessions on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Sikkim is holding Covid vaccination session on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Tamil Nadu is holding Covid vaccination session on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Telangana is holding Covid vaccination session on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Tripura is holding on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Uttar Pradesh is holding Covid session on Thursday and Friday. Uttarakhand is holding Covid session on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. West Bengal is holding Covid vaccination on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Daman and Diu is holding Covid vaccination session on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.