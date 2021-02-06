Covid-19 vaccination in India: Beneficiaries to get second dose of vaccine on 13 February; check details

Since the vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2, a total of 3,70,693 beneficiaries have received Covid jabs.

Coronavirus vaccination in India: As many as 56,36,868 beneficiaries so far have received vaccines against coronavirus in India in the ongoing vaccination drive.

“As of February 6, 2021, at 6 pm, the total vaccination is 56,36,868, out of which healthcare workers who have been vaccinated are 52,66,175 which is 54.7% of the total cohort of healthcare workers who are registered on CoWIN,” Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said during a press conference on Saturday.

Since the vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2, a total of 3,70,693 beneficiaries have received Covid jabs which is 4.5% of the current database of frontline workers, Agnani informed.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the status and progress of the Covid-19 vaccination drive with states and Union Territories (UTs). During the meeting, states and UTs urged the government to increase the pace of vaccination, according to the ministry of health.

The ministry also said the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be given on 13 February to those who have received the first dose on the Day 1 of the vaccination drive on January 16. “Beneficiaries of inaugural vaccination day to start getting the second dose on 13th February,” the Ministry of Health said.

Under the ongoing Covid-19 vaccine drive, which is the world’s largest, 13 states have done over 60% of healthcare workers coverage; Bihar 76.6%, Madhya Pradesh P 76.1%, Tripura 76%, Uttarakhand 71.5%, Mizoram 69.7%, Uttar Pradesh 69%, Kerala 68.1%, Odisha 67.6%, Rajasthan 67.3%, Himachal Pradesh 66.8%, Lakshadweep 64.5%, Andaman 62.9%, Chhattisgarh 60.5%, according to health ministry data.