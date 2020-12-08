Covid-19 vaccination: Former US Presidents step in to allay fears of Corona vaccine

Former President Obama has said that he trusts science and he would receive the jab on television. (Reuters image)

Three former US Presidents, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Barack Obama, have expressed willingness to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. They have also said that the inoculation process must be telecast to allay the apprehensions raised by common citizens in America over the safety and effectiveness of the Coronavirus vaccine. This has come even as the former US Presidents have launched an awareness campaign pertaining to Covid-19 vaccination.

What is the current scenario?

Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have submitted applications for emergency use authorization (EUA) for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The meeting of the US FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is scheduled to take place on Thursday (Local time). The panel will review Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine. The VRBPAC is also scheduled to meet on December 17 (local time) to review Moderna’s application for EUA.

The covid-19 cases in the US are steadily growing with a daily average of more than 1 lakh hospitalizations that have been reported for the last few days. The country is reporting the highest number of Coronavirus cases and deaths in the world.

Former President Obama has said that he trusts science and he would receive the jab on television. An official of Bush said that the former President wanted to do what he could do to exhort the US citizens to take the shot. An official of Clinton said that the former President would like to receive the Covid vaccine in a “public setting” to spread awareness. This came even as a recent poll showed that more than 40 per cent of Americans were not willing to take the Coronavirus vaccine.

So far, Russian President Vladimir Putin had revealed that his daughter was administered the Covid-19 vaccine. The World Health Organisation Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that he was willing to receive the Coronavirus vaccine on camera.