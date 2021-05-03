  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 begins in Delhi

By: |
May 3, 2021 11:01 AM

The third and largest phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people in 18-45 age group began here Monday morning.

covid vaccination drive, delehi third phase vaccination, arvind kejriwal, covaxin, covishield, vaccine supply to states, vaccine for all adultsThe Delhi government has placed orders for 1.34 crore vaccine doses, which will be delivered over the next three months.

The third and largest phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people in 18-45 age group began here Monday morning. Around 90 lakh people are eligible for the jabs under this category in Delhi. Five vaccination booths each have been set up at 77 schools for the exercise, an official said.

The government set up the vaccination centres at schools to accommodate the large number of beneficiaries, he added.
Till now, vaccines were being given to those aged above 45 at around 500 centres in the national capital. Pre-registration is mandatory for vaccination in the 18-45 age group, and there will be no walk-ins under this category for now, the official said.

Related News

Three big private hospital chains Apollo, Fortis and Max have already started vaccinating people in the 18-45 age group at limited centres from Saturday. The Delhi government has placed orders for 1.34 crore vaccine doses, which will be delivered over the next three months.

Of these, 67 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine are being procured from the Pune-based Serum Institute of India. Officials had earlier said the first tranche of three lakh doses would reach Delhi in the first week of May.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday said a plan has been formulated to vaccinate all adults against the coronavirus within the next three months. He had said that everybody aged above 18 would be administered COVID-19 vaccines free of cost in Delhi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 begins in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID crisis: What is holding back easing of norms stifling high-impact NGOs?
2COVID-19: SC directs Centre to prepare buffer stock of oxygen for use in emergencies
3Coronavirus India Lockdown LIVE: What’s real – pyres or paper? Bhopal’s missing deaths show India’s deep gulf between official data and crematorium records