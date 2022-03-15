Covid-19 vaccination for kids in 12-14 age bracket; Here’s everything about Corbevax

Those born in 2008, 2009, and 2010, i.e, those who are above the age of 12, will be eligible for their Covid-19 vaccines from March 16, the Union Minister said.

The Centre is expanding its Covid-19 universal immunization program to kids between the age of 12 and 14 years, Wednesday onwards. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has tweeted. “If children are safe, the country is safe. It makes me really happy to announce that from March 16, children in (the) 12-14 age group can get vaccinated against Covid,” For children, the vaccination for 15-18 age group began in January.

Who are eligible for Covid vaccination ad will they get their shots

Those born in 2008, 2009, and 2010, i.e, those who are above the age of 12, will be eligible for their Covid-19 vaccines from March 16, the Union Minister said.

Which vaccines will be used for this age group?

Corbevax manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological-E, will be administered to kids in this age group.

Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein subunit vaccine. Corbevax received emergency use authorisation from Indian drug regulator for the 12-18 years age group on February 2.

What is the technology that Corbevax has been built on?

Corbevax uses a recombinant protein platform, which is currently not being used by any other vaccine that is being distributed in the country. It targets the spike protein on the virus particle’s surface and instead of instructing cells to replicate them, the vaccine injects a small volume of cloned spike protein grown in a lab.

Instead of the whole virus, the platform triggers an immune response by using fragments of it like the spike protein. Once the human body recognises the harmless S-protein, it produces antibodies to fight it

The vaccine demonstrated “superior immune response in comparison to Covishield, against ancestral Wuhan strain and global dominant Delta strain” Biological E’s statement said. Its effectiveness against the Omicron strain is being assessed.

Affordability and dosage of Corbevax

Corbevax can be the cheapest vaccine available in India. It is expected to be priced under Rs 400 for two doses. A single dose of Covishield costs around Rs 300-400, while the Russian vaccine Sputnik V costs around Rs 1,000. It costs around Rs 1,400 for two doses of Covaxin.

Corbevax vaccine-like other Covid vaccines are administered intramuscularly. The second dose is given at an interval of 28 days after the first dose. Corbevax is available in 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (ten-dose) vials. It is preserved at 2 to 8 Degrees Celcius.

It can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius, which is best suited for India’s requirements.

Overall, India’s Covid immunisation drive has administered 97.89 crore first doses and 81.37 crore second doses across all age groups since January last year.