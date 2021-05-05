  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Vaccination for 18-44 age group restricted to few districts due to inadequate doses, says Rajasthan Health Minister

By: |
May 5, 2021 8:53 PM

"There are about 3.25 crore people in the age group of 18 to 44 years in the state. In such a situation, the state needs around seven crore doses, including both the dosage and wastage. Vaccination has to be restricted to a few districts due to inadequate doses," Sharma said.

Covid-19 vaccination in RajasthanThe government had started vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group from May 1.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state for people aged 18 years and above is restricted to a few districts due to non-availability of adequate doses.

The government had started vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group from May 1.

Related News

“There are about 3.25 crore people in the age group of 18 to 44 years in the state. In such a situation, the state needs around seven crore doses, including both the dosage and wastage. Vaccination has to be restricted to a few districts due to inadequate doses,” Sharma said.

“Immunisation work will be carried out extensively in the entire state as soon as sufficient doses are received from the centre,” he added.

The ongoing lockdown in the state to combat coronavirus and strict adherence to COVID protocols by people has resulted in a slight decline in the number of new cases reported in the last two days, Sharma said.

On May 2, the state reported 18,298 fresh cases while the figure decreased to 17,296 cases on May 3 and 16,974 on May 4.

He said it would be very easy to break the chain of infection if common people do not come out of their homes unnecessarily.

He said although the number of infected people is increasing, but it is a matter of relief that every day 12-15 thousand people are going home after recovering from the disease.

The death rate is also 0.7 to 1 per cent which is much lower than other states, Sharma said, adding that the daily deaths due to the infection are worrisome but can be prevented if everyone exercises self-discipline.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 Vaccination for 18-44 age group restricted to few districts due to inadequate doses says Rajasthan Health Minister
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to work together to create oxygen buffer, streamline its distribution
2COVID-19: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh rules out complete lockdown; announces phased opening of shops
3Covid-19: Canada authorizes Pfizer vaccine for age 12 to 16