Here is how you can register your child for vaccination on CoWIN

For registration of the slot, the users can sign in using three options- Mobile Number and OTP, Arogya Setu account, or Umang account.

The vaccination center most convenient to the user can also be selected from the list available.

Amidst the surge in Coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant, the registration for Covid-19 vaccine for children in the age group of 15 to 18 begins today. The government in an attempt to ease the process of registration has allowed both online as well as walk-in registration. However, the onsite registration, as announced by PM Modi, will only begin on January 3. While the online registration has begun on the CoWIN application, parents can visit the vaccination centers along with eligible children to register for the vaccine slot.



Steps to book a slot on CoWIN:



1. Open the CoWIN portal website- (cowin.gov.in)

3. Once you have signed in, the user can register for the vaccine slot by booking an appointment for a particular date and preferred time.

4. The vaccination center most convenient to the user can also be selected from the list available.



It is to be noted that all eligible beneficiaries must carry a valid identity card such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter Card among others. After presenting their identity card, the beneficiary will be vaccinated at the center and can collect their vaccination certificate from the Aarogya Sety application or CoWIN app.



While individuals of age group 15-18 can start getting registered today, those from the vulnerable categories waiting for the administration of precautionary third dose will have to wait till January 10. It must also be noted that children registering for the Covid-19 vaccination will only be jabbed with the indigenous COvid-19 vaccine Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech.

