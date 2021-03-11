24×7 Covid-19 Vaccination: Five hospitals in Gurgaon to administer doses round-the-clock

Vaccines are currently being administered at 22 government hospitals four days a week and at 45 private hospitals.

After the government allowed centres to operate for extra hours to tackle the huge rush of Covid-19 vaccinations, five hospitals in Gurgaon have offered to administer the doses round-the-clock. Gurgaon with its rising number of Covid-19 cases is the first district from Haryana to have facilities that will work 24/7 from Monday.

Gurgaon has witnessed an uptick in cases once again starting this month after witnessing a steady fall in the last two months. On Wednesday 80 positive Covid-19 cases were reported. The last time the city saw more than 80 cases was on January 9 when 88 tested positive.

On Wednesday, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gurgaon conducted a meeting with the District Task Force formed to combat Covid and warned about a possible surge of cases leading to the increased need for hospitalization for patients as well as designating more containment zones, reported the Indian Express.

Vaccines are currently being administered at 22 government hospitals four days a week and at 45 private hospitals, six days a week from 9 am to 5 pm. From Friday, onwards 13 of these hospitals will extend the working hours to 9 pm and from Saturday seven more private facilities will start the vaccination process, all aimed at accelerating the pace of immunization.

CMO Dr Virender Yadav also informed that a vaccination helpline has been launched at the district. Talking about the increasing trend of Covid cases in India, he said that if the same happens in the district, the number of containment zones will be increased, more beds will be reserved and barricading borders for restricted entry and exit will be re-instated.

Private hospitals in Gurgaon has been asked to increase sampling and if one person tests positive, tests to be conducted on all the members of the family.

The caseload in Gurgaon currently stands at 59,529 and the positivity rate is at 1.8 per cent. As on Wednesday, there are 471 active cases with 433 of them in home isolation.