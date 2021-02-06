  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 vaccination drive: Inoculation of those above 50 years to begin in March

By: |
February 6, 2021 12:08 PM

With vaccination against the novel Coronavirus kickstarting for healthcare and frontline workers last month, the focus of India is now shifting to vaccinate its third priority group.

coronavirus vaccination drive launch in IndiaSo far, more than five million people in India have been vaccinated against COVID-19 infection.

With vaccination against the novel Coronavirus kickstarting for healthcare and frontline workers last month, the focus of India is now shifting to vaccinate its third priority group. People above 50 years of age, a group which is expected to be of 27 crore people, will now be vaccinated starting next month, a report by The Indian Express citing Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. It is to note that the government had earlier stated that it will be vaccinating people in phases where the first phase (began January 16) and the second phase (began February 2) focused on inoculating healthcare workers and frontline workers, respectively.

The health minister in Lok Sabha on Friday highlighted that after these two phases are completed, the government is now focusing on vaccinating people in the third phase. This could begin at any time in March and people above the age of 50 years will be given vaccination shots. Vardhan said it would be difficult to comment on the exact date however, the third phase of vaccination drive is likely to begin in the third or fourth week of March.

Related News

So far, more than five million people in India have been vaccinated against COVID-19 infection. India has also been ranked on top for vaccinating more than 4 million people in just 18 days when compared to other countries having their vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India is also helping other countries to get vaccination jabs. So far, it has supplied 56 lakh doses of vaccine to 15 nations through grants and 105 lakh doses of vaccine are said to be given via contract. Vardhan highlighted that 22 countries have placed their demands before India for COVID-19 vaccines. These countries include Afghanistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bhutan, Egypt, Kuwait, Maldives, Mauritius, Morocco, Oman, South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE among others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 vaccination drive Inoculation of those above 50 years to begin in March
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
111,713 new cases take India’s coronavirus tally to 1,08,14,304
2China granted WHO team full access in Wuhan
3Covid-19 Vaccine updates: Vaccine may work against UK variant, says AstraZeneca