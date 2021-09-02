Covid-19 vaccination drive: India achieves 1.33 crore single-day vaccination count

Total shots given in July was 13.5 crore while in June it was 12 crore. A total of 4.66 crore doses were given in the last week of August, taking the daily run rate of administered doses to 66.6 lakh.

The country achieved its highest-ever single-day vaccination count on Tuesday, after administrating 1.33 crore doses on August 31. In August, daily vaccinations crossed the 1-crore mark at least twice. Currently, the total vaccination count stands at 66 crore. The average daily stock in August was at 3.7 crore doses. States have a stock of 5.21 crore vaccines as on September 1.

Almost 50% of the eligible population has received the first dose by the end of August. Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to complete 100% vaccination of the eligible population with the first dose.

In a bid to increase access to Covid vaccines, the health ministry has said citizens would be able to access vaccine slots and check availability on Google search. People can search for the nearest vaccination sites through the bars on Google search or Google Maps, which have been linked to the CoWIN site.

“In March 2021, we started showing Covid-19 vaccination centres on Google, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Starting this week for over 13,000 locations across the country, people will be able to get more helpful information about vaccine availability and appointments — powered by real-time data from the CoWIN APIs,” Google said.

The country reported 41,965 new cases with daily positivity rate of 2.61% and a weekly positivity rate of 2.58%. The total active case load a 3,78,181 cases.