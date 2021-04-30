COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18-44 age group not to start in Bengal from May 1: Official

The third phase of the vaccination drive to inoculate people aged 18 years and above will roll out in the country on Saturday.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for people in the 18-44 age group will not begin in West Bengal from Saturday due to paucity of doses, a senior official of the state’s health department said.

The ongoing inoculation process for those above the age of 44 will, however, continue at different medical facilities depending on the availability of vaccines, he told PTI.

The third phase of the vaccination drive to inoculate people aged 18 years and above will roll out in the country on Saturday.

The West Bengal government had on Thursday urged the Centre to supply at least 3 crore doses for state-run and private hospitals.