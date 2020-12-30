Covid-19 vaccination drive: Delhi government prep trainers; frontlines spill details

Delhi will require 1.2 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine to cover the priority group. (AP Image)

The Delhi government has concluded the training of 3,800 healthcare workers who will carry out the Covid-19 immunisation process in the Delhi-NCR, according to a report by The Indian Express. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that 51 lakh people will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination.

The national capital will require 1.2 crore doses of vaccine to cover the priority group that will comprise of healthcare workers, policemen and other frontline workers and people aged above 50 with associated co-morbidities such as heart ailments, diabetes among others.

Healthcare workers who attended the ‘Training of trainers’ (TOT) session expressed their views on the same to IE; they will further train the next level.

Dr. Sunil Singhal, President, East Delhi branch of Indian Medical Association informed that the vaccination in Delhi will start in the third week of January. He further added that the handling, storage, and management of the vaccine is an extensive process. The TOTs will impart training at the district and local level.

Dr. Ashwani Goyal (58), member of the Delhi Medical Council, informed that the vaccination area will be divided into three rooms—a waiting room, a room to administer the vaccine, and an observation room. The trainers were apprised about cold chain maintenance, how to store unused vials and measures needed for giving vaccine shots to beneficiaries. The workers will be given pre-filled syringes that will get locked automatically on every dose.

Dr. Ritika Bakshi (30), senior resident at the Department of Community Medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College, said that during the training process they were informed everything about the vaccination to begin from vaccine candidates to what level they are in. They were trained on how to use Co-WIN digital platform to track beneficiaries and other things related to the vaccination process.

Dr. Warisha Mariam (30), senior resident, Department of Community Medicine, MAMC, called it an ‘insightful session’ on how the government at the state and central level is micro-planning the vaccination drive in a comprehensive manner.

Dr. Veena Verma (48), district immunisation officer, said that the TOTs have already started sharing their experiences from the training at district and local levels.