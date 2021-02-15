  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 vaccination drive: Booster shot round begins in Gujarat

By: |
February 15, 2021 3:13 PM

As per medical protocols, beneficiaries are supposed to take the second jab, also known as the booster shot, within four to six weeks of the first dose being administered, officials said.

covid-19 secound dose, covid-19 vaccine final dose, coronavirus vaccination drive in Gujarat, National Health Mission., Covid booster shot roundSo far, 7.91 lakh persons have been administered the first dose, said MA Pandya, state director, National Health Mission.

The drive to administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who have been covered in the first phase began across Gujarat on Monday. As per medical protocols, beneficiaries are supposed to take the second jab, also known as the booster shot, within four to six weeks of the first dose being administered, officials said.

The vaccination drive began in the state along with the rest of the country on January 16 and, so far, 7.91 lakh persons have been administered the first dose, said MA Pandya, state director, National Health Mission. “Today, we started giving the second dose to those who were given the first shot 28 days ago,” he said.

Related News

Dr Mona Desai, national chairperson of Indian Medical Association’s women’s wing, who was among those who got the booster shot on Monday, said people should not get overconfident and must continue to follow all COVID-19 norms
like social distancing and masks. “I have received a second dose of the vaccine today.

Antibodies start developing in the body only after taking this booster shot. Till that happens, each and everyone must wear a
mask and maintain social distancing,” said Desai. The vaccine is around “60 to 70 per cent effective” and if a beneficiary contracts coronavirus now, it is possible the may not develop symptoms but he can transmit the virus to others unknowingly, Desai added.

For the first phase of the drive, the state government had identified 4.31 lakh health workers, 6.93 lakh frontline workers, 1.03 crore citizens above the age of 50. and 2.67 lakh citizens below 50 but with severe co-morbidities such as thalassemia (a blood disorder) and heart ailments.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 vaccination drive Booster shot round begins in Gujarat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1As coronavirus vaccination drive gains momentum, over 23,000 healthcare workers receive second shot; details
2Health infrastructure improved considerably in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
3Coronavirus survives longer on glass, plastic than on cloth, paper: IIT Bombay study