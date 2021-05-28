Covid-19 Vaccination: Delhi to use June batch of Covaxin doses only to vaccinate those awaiting second shot

Sisodia also affirmed that the government has a plan ready to vaccinate five lakh people a day provide they have access to enough vaccine doses.

Only beneficiaries waiting for the second or booster dose of Covaxin are eligible for the 91, 960 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech that reaches Delhi in June.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made it clear that the recipients should make sure they do not miss the second dose after four to six-week window.

Recipients of the age group between 18 and 44 years who received their first jab of Covaxin after became eligible on May 1 can complete their vaccination process in June, reported IE. According to the Health ministry mandate, the window between the two doses of Covaxin should be at least four weeks while for Serum Institute’s Covishield, the gap has been increased to 12 weeks.

Delhi started vaccinating its Population above age 18 and 44 years May 3rd onwards. So the ones who got their first jab on May. 3 will complete the four-week window on May 31 and complete with the final dose in June. However, the total number of doses of Covaxin Delhi has been allotted is less than the total population vaccinated with it in May meaning that not the entire partially vaccinated population can be fully vaccinated. Delhi received 1.5 lakh doses in May.

Sisodia, however, is hopeful that Delhi receives more doses soon to start administering fresh first dose as well.

Delhi is also opening up walk-in registration for the population who are not able to register online for vaccination. According to the Kejriwal government, this will help them vaccinate the left out population who do not have access to digital means.

A senior Delhi government official pointed out that the registration process before vaccination is disadvantageous for the rural population who cannot sit hours before their computers or phone to book a slot. Many don’t know how to book a slot, he added.

Delhi ran out of vaccines last week and centers that were immunizing the 18-44 category had to temporarily shut down followed by Covaxin centres for 45+ category. Until then Delhi was swiftly progressing, vaccinating 1 lakh people every day on average. On Wednesday before the centres shut down, 34, 000 people were vaccinated.

Sisodia also affirmed that the government has a plan ready to vaccinate five lakh people a day provide they have access to enough vaccine doses.