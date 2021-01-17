Covid-19 vaccination: Maharashtra reports 10 cases of mild adverse effect post jab; some suffer minor reactions in other states

Delhi reported one “severe” and 51 “minor” cases of AEFI. (Representative Image, IE)

The first day of Covid-19 vaccination drive witnessed inoculation of nearly two lakh frontline healthcare and sanitation workers. Every part of the country participated in the vaccination drive and sanitation workers were the first to get the jabs in Delhi and some states. However, it emerged in the night that 10 recipients of the 18,328 people vaccinated in Maharashtra suffered from mild reactions that include vomiting, nausea and anxiety

Dr Archana Patil, director of Family Welfare, Directorate of Health Services told the Indian Express that 14 cases were recorded in the state from all districts that took part in the vaccination drive and after close examination, it was concluded that four are extremely mild. However, none of the cases can be categorised as ‘adverse event’ she added.

The ten mild cases reported are from Solapur, Satara, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Jalna and Latur. About one case of nausea reported at Solapur, District Health Officer Dr Shitalkumar Jadhav noted that it can also be due to anxiety of vaccination and no serious medical intervention is required for the recipient.

Dr DN Patil, state immunisation officer informed that 10 cases were reported back to the central government but none require further monitoring. Although apprehensions around Covaxin were there since its consent form said it is still undergoing Phase III trials, everything went on ‘smoothly’ asserted Patil.

Meanwhile, in Telangana out of the 3,530 beneficiaries who received the vaccine, the state health department recorded 20 instances of minor reactions to the vaccines. Mild symptoms of swelling, pain, redness was recorded and will be monitored for new few days.

Delhi reported one “severe” and 51 “minor” cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) on the first day of the Covid-19 vaccination drive , official figured showed. District officials said most of the people who complained of AEFI post-vaccination complained of headache and dizziness. They will be monitored for a few days for further symptoms to ensure a normal state of health.

A 22-year-old security guard who took the jab at AIIMs in New Delhi reported an allergic reaction and was hospitalized at night. The beneficiary developed rash, headache, tachycardia after vaccination. He is in ICU and his condition is stable, hospital sources said.

Over 1.91 Lakh beneficiary were inoculated with Covid-19 jabs held in a total of 3, 352 session sites across the country. A total of 16,755 personnel were involved in organising the vaccination sessions.