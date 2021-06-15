COVID-19 vaccination coverage: Tribal districts performing better than national average

Out of the total 69,995 vaccination centres so far classified by states on Co-WIN as rural or urban, 49,883 vaccination centres or 71 per cent are located in rural areas, the ministry said.

COVID-19 vaccination per million population in tribal districts is higher than the national average, with 128 out of 176 tribal districts performing better than all India vaccination coverage and also witnessing more walk-ins, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

As per the data available on Co-WIN as on June 3, the gender ratio for people vaccinated is also better in tribal districts. The vaccination per million population (10 lakh) in tribal districts is 1,73,875, which is higher than the national average of 1,68,951.

The government said more walk-in vaccinations are being witnessed in tribal districts as compared to the national average. While the Walk-in:Online vaccination ratio nationally is 81:19, it is 88:12 for tribal districts.

These statistics bust misconception about the rural-urban divide as the Co-WIN system offers a flexible and inclusive framework for facilitating vaccination recording in rural areas, and especially in remote parts of the country, the ministry underlined.

Making it clear that pre-registration for vaccination through online registration and prior booking of appointment is not mandatory to avail COVID-19 vaccination services, it said anyone aged 18 and above can directly go to the nearest vaccination centre where the vaccinator performs the on-site registration and provides vaccination at the same visit.

The facilitated registration through the Common Service Centres (CSCs) on Co-WIN, is just one of the many modes of registration on Co-WIN, it said.

Facilitators such as health workers or ASHAs, also mobilise beneficiaries in rural areas and those residing in urban slums, for on-site registration and vaccination directly at the nearest vaccination centres. The facility for assisted registrations through the 1075 helpline has also been operationalised, the statement said.

As on June 13, out of the 28.36 crore beneficiaries registered on Co-WIN, 16.45 crore or 58 per cent beneficiaries have been registered in the on-site mode, the ministry said.

Out of the the total 24.84 crore vaccine doses recorded on Co-WIN as on June 13, 19.84 crore doses or nearly 80 per cent of all vaccine doses have been administered through onsite or walk-in vaccination, the ministry said.

From May 1 till June 12, out of the total 1,03,585 COVID Vaccination Centres [CVCs] providing vaccination services, 26,114 are operated at the Sub-Health Centres, 26,287 at the Primary Health Centres and 9,441 at the Community Health Centres, amounting to 59.7 per cent of the total vaccination centres.

All of these CVCs at the Sub-Health Centres, the Primary Health Centres and the Community Health Centres are in rural areas where people can directly walk-in for registration and vaccination.

Out of the total 69,995 vaccination centres so far classified by states on Co-WIN as rural or urban, 49,883 vaccination centres or 71 per cent, are located in rural areas, the ministry added.