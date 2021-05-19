Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Delhi: Complete list of govt, private Coronavirus vaccine centres in Delhi; Check details

It is also important that all COVID-19 precautions are followed.

Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Delhi for 18+ and 45+: As India is close to 20 days into the third phase of its vaccination drive, the residents of the national capital are still trying to secure slots in order to get inoculated. In the third phase of the vaccination programme, anyone who is 18 years or older can get the vaccine. However, while people aged 45 years and above can get the vaccine by walking into the vaccination centre, this facility is not available to beneficiaries between 18 years and 44 years of age. They would need to secure their slot for vaccination in advance on the CoWIN portal, which has left many users frustrated. While there is not much we can do to help with getting slots faster, we can help you by sharing everything you need to know about getting a vaccine jab in Delhi.

Is registration needed for vaccination?

While people above the age of 44 years need not register themselves for either vaccine dose and just walk into the vaccination centre, beneficiaries aged from 18 years to 44 years have to register themselves. For this, they can use either the CoWIN website or the Aarogya Setu mobile app. The registration would be done using the mobile number and Aadhaar number or any other photo ID is needed for the registration process as this ID would also be checked at the vaccination centre.

Once the beneficiaries have registered themselves using either of these portals, they would be able to book a slot for vaccination by logging in using their number and keying in the OTP. The government allows one registration account to add up to four beneficiaries and book slots for them. Once the beneficiaries have been added, the user would need to select the beneficiaries one by one to book slots for them. Upon selecting the beneficiary, the user would have to enter the pin code of the area where they wish to get inoculated.

It is not necessary for users to get vaccines from the same area where they live, however it is advisable that they do not go too far from homes for vaccination, keeping in mind the lockdown currently in place as well as the fact that spending more time out of the house would increase the chances of exposure to the virus.

Upon entering the pin code, the users would need to select whether they wish to see the centres offering free vaccination doses or those offering paid ones, and then select the hospital from the drop down list that appears. The slots for the particular hospital, along with the cost of the vaccine, the name of the vaccine and information about whether it has started inoculating phase 3 beneficiaries would appear. Based on the preference and the availability of slots, the users would be able to book their vaccination appointment.

Things to keep in mind when going for vaccination

Beneficiaries must ensure that they have a photo ID with them. They must also remember that once the vaccination has been administered, they would need to remain at the centre for another 30 minutes for observation regarding any severe reactions to the vaccine, so they must arrange other duties accordingly.

It is also important that all COVID-19 precautions are followed. Beneficiaries must wear double masks, and it is also advisable that they wear gloves. Maintaining at least a 6-feet distance from others at all times is also required.

Vaccination fees in Delhi

In Delhi government hospitals, the vaccine doses would remain free of cost for all beneficiaries aged 18 years or above. However, in private hospitals, only beneficiaries aged 45 years or above would be vaccinated free of cost, while those aged from 18 years to 44 years would have to pay per dose. The cost per dose varies depending on the vaccine and also as per hospitals. While Covishield is available in most hospitals in the range of Rs 750 to Rs 900 per dose, Covaxin can be availed at a price ranging between Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,500 a dose.

List of Government (Free) Covid-19 Vaccination Centres for 18+ in Delhi

As per the Delhi State Health Mission, there are a total of 101 vaccination centres for beneficiaries above the age of 18 years.

MCD Primary School Jharoda Majara

Govt. Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya Burari

Sarvodhya Vidyalya Mori gate No. 1

SBV NO. 1 1.Jama Masjid (Urdu Medium) 2. Jama Masjid (Hindi Medium)

SBV Rani Jhansi Road, Near Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic

Vidya Bhawan Girls Sr. Sec. School NPL Colony, New Rajinder Nagar

RPVV Link Road Link Road, Karol Bagh

Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya

EDMC Primary School Trilokpuri

EDMC Primary School Mayur Vihar Ph 3

RSKV West Chander Nagar, Krishna Nagar Extension

GBSSS New Ashok Nagar

RSKV West Vinod Nagar (Patparganj)

SKV/SBV Laxmi Nagar

SKV/SBV Dallupura

GBSSS/GGSSS New Kondli

Navyug School Pandara Park Subharmanyam Bharti Marg

SK V School No. 1, D Block, Janak Puri

Govt. Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Sec School, R.K.Puram Sec-6

Govt. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Naraina

Govt. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Delhi Cantt

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, A Block Jahangirpuri

Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School, D Block Jahangirpuri

Shaheed Captain Sanjeev Dahiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 9, Rohini

Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School, Shahbad Daulatpur

Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School No.1, Bawana

Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Prahladpur Banger

Vaid Pt. Khushi Ram Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Nangal Thakran

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Adarsh Nagar

Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector A10, Pocket 5

MCD Primary School Co-ed, State Bank Colony

MCW Primary School, Azadpur Village

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No.1 Model Town-III

EDMC Prathmic Bal Vidhyalaya Sabhapur Gujral

EDMC Primary School Rajeev Colony

Govt girls senior secondary school Sonia Vihar

SSS boys School no.1 North Ghonda

Govt boys secondary school street no. 20 old mustafabad

Govt boys girls senior second school Khajoori Khas

GGSSS B-1 Yamuna Vihar

Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School Tukhmeerpur

NDMC NPV Rani Bagh (Girls)

MCDP School Satyawati Park

MCDPS Wazirpur Village

Sarvoday Bal Vidhyalay Pooth Kalan

SKV Karala School, Karala Village

Govt. Sarvodaya Vidyalaya C-Block Saraswati Vihar

Govt. Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Rohini Extn., Sector- 20

Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya,R-BLK, Mangolpuri

G.S.B.V., A-BLK, Sultanpuri

GGSSS, F-BLK, Sultanpuri

GSKV Kamdhenu Mangolpuri

GBSSS Shalimar Bagh, BLK-B-AH

MCD Primary School Pitampura UU Block

MCD Primary School Harsh Vihar

SBV, A-BLOCK, Surajmal Vihar

SKV, Railway Station, Anand Vihar

GGSSS, Jhilmil Colony

GBSSS, Janta Flats, Nand Nagri

GBSSS, Sabali Extn.

GBSSS, NO-2, Mansarover Park

GBSSS, Jafrabad Extn

GBSSS, Welcome near Asha Ram Bapu Mandir

EDMC Pratibha Vikas School-New Bhola nath Nagar

EDMC School-East Old Seelampur

Govt. Senior Sec School, Satsang Marg, Rajgarh Colony

SDMC Primary School Maidan Garhi

Govt Girls Sr. Sec. School, Chhattarpur

Rajkiya Varishtha Madhyamik Bal Vidyalaya, Aya Nagar

Ishani Govt Girls School, Saket, G-Block, Saket

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Chirag Delhi, Swami Nagar

Bachan Prasad School Tigri

Gargi School Safdarjung Enclave

SDMC Primary School Jaitpur

SDMC Primary School Aaligaon

SDMC Primary School Lalkuan

GBSSS Molar Band

SKV Aruna Asif Ali Tughlakabad Extn

GGSSS / GBSSS BADARPUR NO.1

SKV/SBV Sangam Vihar

School of Excellence, J.J. Colony

SDMC Primary School Bijwasan

SKV, Deenpur Gola Gaanv Road, Najafgarh

Govt Girls Sr Sec School, No.3 Najafgarh

Govt. Boys Sr. Sec. School, Khaira

GBSSS, Janakpuri Block-A

GOVT. Girls Sr. Sec. School, 2 Uttam Nagar

Govt Girls Sr Sec School, Madipur Village

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidhyala, Chand Nagar

Sarvodaya Bal Vidhyala, Moti Nagar

Sarvodaya Bal Vidhyala, No 1, Madipur

Govt Boys Sr. Sec. School No 1, Punjabi Bagh

Govt Girls Sr. Sec. School, Kirti Nagar

Govt Boys Sr Sec School, Clock Tower Hari Nagar, Site 2

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidhyala, Basaidarapur

Sarvodaya Vidhyala, Mansarovar Garden

Govt Boys Sr Sec School, Mundka

Govt Sarvodaya Bal Vidhyala, Peeragarhi

Govt Co-ed Sr Sec School, Bakkarwala

Govt Co-ed Sr Sec School, Kunwar Singh Nagar, Ranhaulla

Sarvodaya Bal Vidhyala No. 1 Tilak nagar

List of Government (Free) Covid-19 Vaccination Centres for 45+ in Delhi

A total of 360 free vaccination centres are available for people aged 45 years and older.

Lady Reading health School

A and U Tibbia College DH

Aruna Asaf Ali Govt. Hospital

Balak Ram Hospital

Burari Hospital

CGHS C.G Road PHC

CGHS Dev Nagar

CGHS Mintoo Road

CGHS New Rajendra Nagar

CGHS Paharganj

CGHS Pusha Road

CGHS Subji Mandi

CGHS Timar Pur

DGD Majnu Ka Tila

DGD Tank Road

Dr. N. C. Joshi Hospital

ESI Pahar Ganj

ESI Shastri Nagar

GB Pant Hospital

Girdhari Lal Hospital

Guru Nanak Eye Hospital

Hindu Rao Hospital

Kasturba Hospital

Lala Duli Chand Polyclinic,Bara Hindu Rao

Lok Nayak Hospital

Maulana Azad Dental Institute

Maulana Azad Medical College

Northern Railways Central Hospital

Polyclinic Timarpur

S.S.V Burari Polyclinic

Seed PUHC Jagatpur

UPHC Daryaganj

DGD Tis Hazari

DGD Rouse Avenue

Vivekanand Polyclinic

DGD CHAMELIAN ROAD PHC

MCW NABI KARIM PHC

MCW OLD RAJINDER NAGAR PHC

MCW BAGH KARE KHAN

DGD AJMERI GATE

DGD GALI SAMOSAN

DGD INDERLOK

DGD Wazirabad

MCW Burari

MCW Ghanta Ghar

MTY Home Shakti Nagar

MTY HOME KAMLA NEHRU

CGHS Dispensary Mayur Vihar

Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya

DGD I.P. Exten.

DGD Kondli Mayur Vihar Phase-3

DGD Vasundhra Enclave

Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital

CGHD Dispensary Laxmi Nagar

CGHS Dispensary Patparganj

M H Khichripur

MCW Vishwakarma Park

MCW Anarkali

DGD Kalyanpuri

DGD Himmatpuri

MCW Trilokpuri

MCW Kondli

DGD Bank Enclave

DGD Mayur Vihar Phase-1

DGD Trilokpuri

CGHS Dr. Zakhir Hussain Road

CGHS Moti Bagh

CGHS R.K Puram-4 Sec-8

CGHS Sarojini Nagar

Delhi Cantonment General Hospital

Kalawati Saran Children Hospital

Mat. Home, Munirka, New Delhi.

Maternity, Gynae Hospital, New Delhi

MCW Babar Road NDMC PHC

MCW Center Palika Health Complex NDMC PHC

MCW Golf Link

MCW Nangal Raya

MCW Naraina

MCW Sarojini Nagar NDMC PHC

NDMC Charak Palika Hospital DH

NIHFW

Northern Railways Hospital

Polyclinic Basant Goan PHC

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital DH

CGHS Dispensary Lodhi Road Aliganj PHC

CGHS Dispensary Pandara Road PHC

CGHS Dispensary RK Puram Sec 12 PHC

CGHS Dispensary RK Puram Sec 6 PHC

CGHS Laxmibai Nagar PHC

DGHC Budh Nagar

DGHC Mahipalpur

DGHC Maya Puri

DGHC Moti Bagh

DGHC Rajokri

DGHC Sagarpur

DGHC Shahbad Md.pur

ESI Factory Road

ESI Mayapuri-1

ESI Mayapuri-2

MCW Rangpuri

Seed PUHC Samalka

CGHS Dispensary Nanakpura PHC

DGD Inderpuri

MCW Shishu Kalyan Kendra

MCW Readind Road

CGHS Kingsway camp

DGD B Block

DGD Bhorgarh

Maharishi Valmiki Hospital

MCW A Block

MCW Alipur

MCW Badli

MCW Baktawarpur

MCW Bawana

MCW D Block Jahangirpuri

MCW Narela 1

MCW Narela 2

MH Shahbad daulatpur

Polyclinc Narela

Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital

ESI Narela

DGD Holambi kalan PH 2

Seed UPHC Swaroop nagar

DGD Mukhmelpur

DGD Model town

CGHS Wellness Centre Sec16 Rohini PHC

DGD Prashant Vihar PHC

ESI Hospital Rohini DH

Polyclinic Sec 18 Rohini PHC

DGD Gurmandi

MCW Lal bagh

MCW Kewal park

DGD Jahangirpuri H Block

JPC Hospital Shastri Park

Veer Savarkar Arogya Sansthan

CGHS Dispensary Yamuna Vihar PHC

Polyclinic Gautampuri PHC

MH Yamuna Vihar CHC

MCW Sonia Vihar PHC

MCW Gautampuri PHC

DGD Khajuri Khas PHC

DGD Johri Pur PHC

DGD Bhagirathi Vihar PHC

DGD Gokulpuri PHC

SPUHC Sonia Vihar 0 pusta PHC

SPUHC Shiv Vihar 2 PHC

SPUHC Old Mustafabad PHC

SPUHC Brahampuri PHC

DGD Yamuna Vihar PHC

SPUHC Bhagirathi Vihar PHC

SPUHC Chandu Nagar PHC

SPUHC Chauhan Patti PHC

SPUHC Jafrabad PHC

SPUHC New Mustafabad PHC

SPUHC Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony PHC

SPUHC Shiv Vihar 5 PHC

SPUHC Shri Ram Colony PHC

SPUHC Sonia Vihar 4.5 pusta PHC

DGD Shiv Vihar Tiraha PHC

SPUHC Nehru Vihar PHC

DGD Arvind Nagar PHC

Polyclinic Bhajanpura

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Pitampura DH

Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital DH

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Rohini DH

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Mangolpuri DH

CGHS Wellness Centre Ashok Vihar PHC

CGHS Wellness Centre Shakur Basti PHC

DGD Rani Khera PHC

DGD Keshav Puram C7 PHC

DGD Sawada Ghevra PHC

DGD Wazirpur Ind. Area PHC

MCW Keshavpuram PHC

MCW Rohini Sec7 PHC

Polyclinic Sec 2 Rohini PHC

MCW Rani Bagh PHC

Polyclinic Keshav Puram B4 PHC

SPUHC Inder Enclave PHC

CGHS Wellness Centre Shalimar Bagh PHC

ESI Dispensary Mangolpuri PHC

ESI Disp Rohini PHC

DGD Shalimar Bagh B Block PHC

DGD Ashok Vihar H Block PHC

DGD Jaunti PHC

DGD Kirari PHC

DGD Madanpur Dabas PHC

DGD Majra Dabas PHC

DGD Mangol Puri PHC

DGD Nizampur PHC

DGD Rohini Sec-21 PHC

DGD Rohini Sector8 PHC

DGD Sangam Park PHC

DGD Shakur Pur I Block PHC

DGD Shalimar Bagh AC1 PHC

DGD Sultanpuri PHC

DGD Wazirpur JJ Colony PHC

MCW Ghevra PHC

MCW Mangolpuri PHC

MCW Mangolpuri S Block PHC

MCW Pitampura PHC

MCW Rampura PHC

MCW Satyawatipark PHC

MCW Sultanpuri F Block PHC

MCW Wazir Pur PHC

MH Haiderpur CHC

MH Shakurpur CHC

Polyclinic Pitampura CD Block PHC

Polyclinic Ranibagh PHC

Polyclinic Rohini Sector4 PHC

Polyclinic Wazirpur Ph. 3 PHC

SPUHC Begumpur PHC

SPUHC Budh Vihar PHC

SPUHC Laxmi Vihar PHC

SPUHC Prem Nagar II PHC

SPUHC Prem Nagar III PHC

Delhi State Cancer Institute DH

Doctor Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan DH

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital DH

IG ESI Hospital DH

IHBAS

MCW Vivek Vihar PHC

Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Tahirpur DH

Swami Dayanand Hospital DH

CGHS Dilshad Garden PHC

DGD Surajmal Vihar PHC

DGD Jhilmil PHC

CGHS Man Sarover Park PHC

MCW Sarai Mohalla PHC

MCW Nand Nagri B4 PHC

MCW Babarpur PHC

MH Chandiwala CHC

MCW Welcome Seelampur PHC

DGD Karkardooma Court PHC

DGD Seelampur PHC

DGD Jonapur

DGD Court saket

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Ambedkar Nagar Hospital

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS)

MCW FATEHPURBERI POLYCLINIC

MCW Gautam Nagar

Mehrauli Polyclinic

PT. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital

Safdarjung Hospital

CGHS MALVIYA NAGAR

ESI Mehrauli

MCW BHATIMINES

CGHS PUSHP VIHAR

DGD Begumpur

DGD Khanpur

MCW Deoli

CGHS M B Road

MCW Block 15 Dakshinpuri

MCW CENTRE MADANGIR

MCW Dakshinpuri 5 block

CGHS Andrews Ganj

CGHS Kalkaji-1

DGD Garhi

ESI Hospital Okhla Phase 1 DH

ESI Modi Mill

LNC Hospital, Lajpat Nagar

MCW Badarpur

MCW Nehru Place(GIRI NAGAR)

MCW(PUHC) TUGHLAKABAD PHC

MH Badarpur CHC

MH Sriniwaspuri CHC

PSMS Hospital, Kalkaji

SPUHC Jasola

SPUHC Meethapur

MCW Khizrabad

MCW Defence Colony

MH Defence Colony

MH Jangpura

MCW Madanpur Khadar

MCW Okhla Phase I

MCW Sewa Nagar

AIIA Sarita Vihar

MCW Nehru Nagar

CGHS Sec 23 Dwarka

CGHS SECTOR 9

CRPF Composite Hospital, Jharoda Kalan

Dada Dev Hospital

DGD Bamnoli

DGD Chhwala

DGD Issapur

DGD Kanganheri

DGD Pandwalan Kalan

DGD Rawata

DGD Sec 19 Dwarka

Ghumanhera Polyclinic

Mansaram Park SPUHC

MCW Bijwasan

MCW Daulatpur

RHTC

DGD Sec 2 Dwarka

CGHS Palam

PHC Palam

CGHS Vikaspuri PHC

CGHS JANAKPURI

MCW Uttam Nagar

DGD Sadhnagar

DGD Jhatikara

Polyclinic Sec 14 Dwarka

DGD Dhasa

SPUHC Salhapur

DGD Mundelakhurd PHC

SPUHC Gopalnagar PHC

DGD Nawada

MCW Janakpuri

MCW Maherndra Park

MCW HASTAL T CAMP

MCW JANTA FLATS

DGD Kapersedha

SPUHC Qutub Vihar PHC

DGD Ramdutt Enclave

CGHS HARI Nagar

CGHS Rajouri Garden

CGHS Tilak Nagar PHC

CGHS West Patel Nagar

DGD Hiran Kudna

DGD Nangloi

DGD Prem Nagar

DGD Tikri Kalan

DGD Tilak Vihar

ESI Dispensary Raghubir Nagar PHC

ESI Hospital Basaidara Pur

ESI I-BLK KARAMPURA

ESI Jwala Puri

ESI Madipur PHC

ESI NIA I Karampura PHC

ESI TILAK VIHAR

Guru Gobind Singh Govt Hospital

Maternity Home Jwalapuri

MCW Jwalapuri

MCW Ranjit Nagar

Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital

SPUHC Nilothi

Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital

AAM ADAMI CLINIC Peeragarhi

AAPC Madipur

AAPC PASCHIM VIHAR

CGHS PASCHIM VIHAR

DGD Baprolla

DGD Mundka

DGD Paschim Puri

DGD Raghubir Nagar

DGD Ranjit Nagar

DGD Tilang Pur Kotla

MCW Center (New) Moti Nagar

MCW Ramesh Nagar

MCW Baprola

MCW FATEH NAGAR

MCW HARI NAGAR

MCW KHYALA

MCW PASCHIM VIHAR

Northern Railway Health Unit Punjabi Bagh

Seed PUHC Chander Vihar

Seed PUHC Nihal Vihar

Central Jail Tihar

Allopathic Dispensary Rajouri

List of Private Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Delhi for 18+

BLK Memorial Hospital

Delhi Heart and lung hospital

Divine Multispecialty Hosp. & Cancer Cent., Wazirabad

Jeevan Mala Hospital

Jeewan Nursing Home, Pusa Road

Kapil Multispecialty Hospital, Nathupura

Medlife Hospital, Burari

NKS Hospital, Gulabi Bagh

Sanjeevan Hospital, Daryaganj

Sant Parmanand Hospital

SGR Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road

Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

St. Stephens Hospital

Teerath Ram Shah Hospital

Apex City Hospital, West Vinod Nagar

Bimla Hospital

Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital

Jeevan Anmol Hospital

Makkar Multi-speciality Hospital

Malik Radix Health care Center

Max Patparganj

Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute

Patel Hospital, Shakarpur

Ram Lal Kundan Lal Hospital, Pandav Nagar

SMS Hospital

Virmani Hospital

Flt. Lt. RajanDhall Hospital FORTIS

Indian Spinal Injuries Centre

Primus Super Specialty Hospital

Balaji Hospital, Narela

Bansal Global Hospital, Jahangirpuri

Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Bawana

Maha Durga Charitable Trust

Maharaja Agarsain Multispecialty Hospital, Narela

Mangalam Hospital, Bawana

Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar

Pentamed Hospital, Derawal Nagar

Sant Soham Hospital, Bawana

Moral Hospital

Panchsheel Hospital

Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Madhuban Chowk

Bhagwati Hospital, Rohini

Brahm Shakti Hospital

Cygnus MLS Super Specialty Hospital

Dharamvir Solanki Hospital, Rohini

Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh

Jaipur Golden Hospital

Lalita Hospital, Begumpur

Max Super Speciality Hospital Shalimar Bagh

Muni Mayaram Jain Hospital, Pitampura

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre

Santom Hospital

Saroj Medical Institute, Jail Road, Rohini

Saroj Super Specialty Hospital

Savitri Hospital, Kanjhawala

Shree Aggarsain International Hospital

Sunrise Hospital, Rohini

Tomar Multispecialty Hospital, Kirari

Dr. Gupta Nursing Home, Naveen Shahdara

East Delhi Medical Centre Mansarover Park

Goyal Hospital and Urology Center

Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Vivek Vihar

Karuna Hospital, Dilshad Garden

Kosmos Super Specialty Hospital, Vikas Marg

Pushpanjali Medical Centre, Vikas Marg Ext.

Red Cross Hospital, Dilshad Garden

Shanti Mukand Hospital

Shri Ram Singh Hospital, Krishna Nagar

Surya Hospital, Krishna Nagar

Aashlok Hospital

Fortis C Doc Hospital

Madhukar Rainbow

Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket

Medeor Hospital

Phoenix Hospital

Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI)

Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital, Gautam Nagar

Sitaram Bhartia Hospital

Alshifa Multispeciality hospital

Banarsidas Chandiwala Hospital, Kalkaji

Bansal Hospital & Research Centre, NFC

Batra Hospital And Medical Research Centre

Fortis Escorts Heart Institute

Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital

Holy Family Hospital

IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar

Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals

Irene Hospital, Kalkaji

Jeevan Hospital and Nursing Home

Jeewan Nursing Home, Gate No. 2

Metro Hospital, Lajpat Nagar

Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital

National Heart Institute

Royal Kalindi Hospital, Sarita Vihar

Sunrise Hospital, Kalindi Colony

Universal Centre of Health Services, Badarpur

VIMHANS Hospital

Aakash Healthcare

Ansari Hospital, Sagarpur

Ayushman Hospital Health Services

B.H. Salvas Hospital, Haibatpura, Najafgarh

Bensups Hospital, Dwarka

Bhagat Chandra Hospital

DivyaPrastha Hospital

Human Care Medical Charitable Trust (Manipal)

Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Dwarka

Rosewood Hospital, Najafgarh

Samar Hospital, Dwarka

Shakuntala Hopsital, West Sagarpur

Taarak Hospital

Venkateswar Hospital

Vikas Hospital

Action Cancer Hospital

Altius Sonia Hospital

Ardent Ganpati Hospital, Mundka

B.M. Gupta Hospital, Uttam Nagar

Bhatia Global Hospital, Paschim Vihar

CD Global Hospital, Najafgarh Road

Jeewan Moti Khera Hospital, Nangloi

Kalra Hospital

Kalra Hospital, Uttam Nagar

Konarc Hospital, Nangloi

Kukreja Hospital and Heart Centre, Rajouri Garden

Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh

Mansaram Hospital, Nangloi

Mata Chanan Devi Hospital

Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital, Uttam Nagar

MGS Hospital, Punjabi Bagh

PGH Hospital, Vikas Nagar

Rathi Hospital, Najafgarh

Revive Hospital, Vishwas Park

RLKC Metro Hospital, Naraina

Satyabhama Hospital

Sehgal Neo Hospital

Shree BalaJi Action Medical Institute