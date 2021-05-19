Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Delhi: Complete list of govt, private Coronavirus vaccine centres in Delhi; Check details

List of Private and Government Covid Vaccination Centres in Delhi for 18+ and 45+ Age Group: While there is not much we can do to help with getting slots faster, we can help you by sharing everything you need to know about getting a vaccine jab in Delhi.
Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Delhi for 18+ and 45+: As India is close to 20 days into the third phase of its vaccination drive, the residents of the national capital are still trying to secure slots in order to get inoculated. In the third phase of the vaccination programme, anyone who is 18 years or older can get the vaccine. However, while people aged 45 years and above can get the vaccine by walking into the vaccination centre, this facility is not available to beneficiaries between 18 years and 44 years of age. They would need to secure their slot for vaccination in advance on the CoWIN portal, which has left many users frustrated. While there is not much we can do to help with getting slots faster, we can help you by sharing everything you need to know about getting a vaccine jab in Delhi.
Is registration needed for vaccination?
While people above the age of 44 years need not register themselves for either vaccine dose and just walk into the vaccination centre, beneficiaries aged from 18 years to 44 years have to register themselves. For this, they can use either the CoWIN website or the Aarogya Setu mobile app. The registration would be done using the mobile number and Aadhaar number or any other photo ID is needed for the registration process as this ID would also be checked at the vaccination centre.
Once the beneficiaries have registered themselves using either of these portals, they would be able to book a slot for vaccination by logging in using their number and keying in the OTP. The government allows one registration account to add up to four beneficiaries and book slots for them. Once the beneficiaries have been added, the user would need to select the beneficiaries one by one to book slots for them. Upon selecting the beneficiary, the user would have to enter the pin code of the area where they wish to get inoculated.
It is not necessary for users to get vaccines from the same area where they live, however it is advisable that they do not go too far from homes for vaccination, keeping in mind the lockdown currently in place as well as the fact that spending more time out of the house would increase the chances of exposure to the virus.
Upon entering the pin code, the users would need to select whether they wish to see the centres offering free vaccination doses or those offering paid ones, and then select the hospital from the drop down list that appears. The slots for the particular hospital, along with the cost of the vaccine, the name of the vaccine and information about whether it has started inoculating phase 3 beneficiaries would appear. Based on the preference and the availability of slots, the users would be able to book their vaccination appointment.
Things to keep in mind when going for vaccination
Beneficiaries must ensure that they have a photo ID with them. They must also remember that once the vaccination has been administered, they would need to remain at the centre for another 30 minutes for observation regarding any severe reactions to the vaccine, so they must arrange other duties accordingly.
It is also important that all COVID-19 precautions are followed. Beneficiaries must wear double masks, and it is also advisable that they wear gloves. Maintaining at least a 6-feet distance from others at all times is also required.
Vaccination fees in Delhi
In Delhi government hospitals, the vaccine doses would remain free of cost for all beneficiaries aged 18 years or above. However, in private hospitals, only beneficiaries aged 45 years or above would be vaccinated free of cost, while those aged from 18 years to 44 years would have to pay per dose. The cost per dose varies depending on the vaccine and also as per hospitals. While Covishield is available in most hospitals in the range of Rs 750 to Rs 900 per dose, Covaxin can be availed at a price ranging between Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,500 a dose.
List of Government (Free) Covid-19 Vaccination Centres for 18+ in Delhi
As per the Delhi State Health Mission, there are a total of 101 vaccination centres for beneficiaries above the age of 18 years.
MCD Primary School Jharoda Majara
Govt. Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya Burari
Sarvodhya Vidyalya Mori gate No. 1
SBV NO. 1 1.Jama Masjid (Urdu Medium) 2. Jama Masjid (Hindi Medium)
SBV Rani Jhansi Road, Near Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic
Vidya Bhawan Girls Sr. Sec. School NPL Colony, New Rajinder Nagar
RPVV Link Road Link Road, Karol Bagh
Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya
EDMC Primary School Trilokpuri
EDMC Primary School Mayur Vihar Ph 3
RSKV West Chander Nagar, Krishna Nagar Extension
GBSSS New Ashok Nagar
RSKV West Vinod Nagar (Patparganj)
SKV/SBV Laxmi Nagar
SKV/SBV Dallupura
GBSSS/GGSSS New Kondli
Navyug School Pandara Park Subharmanyam Bharti Marg
SK V School No. 1, D Block, Janak Puri
Govt. Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Sec School, R.K.Puram Sec-6
Govt. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Naraina
Govt. Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Delhi Cantt
Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, A Block Jahangirpuri
Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School, D Block Jahangirpuri
Shaheed Captain Sanjeev Dahiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Sector 9, Rohini
Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School, Shahbad Daulatpur
Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School No.1, Bawana
Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Prahladpur Banger
Vaid Pt. Khushi Ram Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Nangal Thakran
Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Adarsh Nagar
Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector A10, Pocket 5
MCD Primary School Co-ed, State Bank Colony
MCW Primary School, Azadpur Village
Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No.1 Model Town-III
EDMC Prathmic Bal Vidhyalaya Sabhapur Gujral
EDMC Primary School Rajeev Colony
Govt girls senior secondary school Sonia Vihar
SSS boys School no.1 North Ghonda
Govt boys secondary school street no. 20 old mustafabad
Govt boys girls senior second school Khajoori Khas
GGSSS B-1 Yamuna Vihar
Govt. Girls Senior Secondary School Tukhmeerpur
NDMC NPV Rani Bagh (Girls)
MCDP School Satyawati Park
MCDPS Wazirpur Village
Sarvoday Bal Vidhyalay Pooth Kalan
SKV Karala School, Karala Village
Govt. Sarvodaya Vidyalaya C-Block Saraswati Vihar
Govt. Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Rohini Extn., Sector- 20
Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya,R-BLK, Mangolpuri
G.S.B.V., A-BLK, Sultanpuri
GGSSS, F-BLK, Sultanpuri
GSKV Kamdhenu Mangolpuri
GBSSS Shalimar Bagh, BLK-B-AH
MCD Primary School Pitampura UU Block
MCD Primary School Harsh Vihar
SBV, A-BLOCK, Surajmal Vihar
SKV, Railway Station, Anand Vihar
GGSSS, Jhilmil Colony
GBSSS, Janta Flats, Nand Nagri
GBSSS, Sabali Extn.
GBSSS, NO-2, Mansarover Park
GBSSS, Jafrabad Extn
GBSSS, Welcome near Asha Ram Bapu Mandir
EDMC Pratibha Vikas School-New Bhola nath Nagar
EDMC School-East Old Seelampur
Govt. Senior Sec School, Satsang Marg, Rajgarh Colony
SDMC Primary School Maidan Garhi
Govt Girls Sr. Sec. School, Chhattarpur
Rajkiya Varishtha Madhyamik Bal Vidyalaya, Aya Nagar
Ishani Govt Girls School, Saket, G-Block, Saket
Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Chirag Delhi, Swami Nagar
Bachan Prasad School Tigri
Gargi School Safdarjung Enclave
SDMC Primary School Jaitpur
SDMC Primary School Aaligaon
SDMC Primary School Lalkuan
GBSSS Molar Band
SKV Aruna Asif Ali Tughlakabad Extn
GGSSS / GBSSS BADARPUR NO.1
SKV/SBV Sangam Vihar
School of Excellence, J.J. Colony
SDMC Primary School Bijwasan
SKV, Deenpur Gola Gaanv Road, Najafgarh
Govt Girls Sr Sec School, No.3 Najafgarh
Govt. Boys Sr. Sec. School, Khaira
GBSSS, Janakpuri Block-A
GOVT. Girls Sr. Sec. School, 2 Uttam Nagar
Govt Girls Sr Sec School, Madipur Village
Sarvodaya Kanya Vidhyala, Chand Nagar
Sarvodaya Bal Vidhyala, Moti Nagar
Sarvodaya Bal Vidhyala, No 1, Madipur
Govt Boys Sr. Sec. School No 1, Punjabi Bagh
Govt Girls Sr. Sec. School, Kirti Nagar
Govt Boys Sr Sec School, Clock Tower Hari Nagar, Site 2
Sarvodaya Kanya Vidhyala, Basaidarapur
Sarvodaya Vidhyala, Mansarovar Garden
Govt Boys Sr Sec School, Mundka
Govt Sarvodaya Bal Vidhyala, Peeragarhi
Govt Co-ed Sr Sec School, Bakkarwala
Govt Co-ed Sr Sec School, Kunwar Singh Nagar, Ranhaulla
Sarvodaya Bal Vidhyala No. 1 Tilak nagar
List of Government (Free) Covid-19 Vaccination Centres for 45+ in Delhi
A total of 360 free vaccination centres are available for people aged 45 years and older.
Lady Reading health School
A and U Tibbia College DH
Aruna Asaf Ali Govt. Hospital
Balak Ram Hospital
Burari Hospital
CGHS C.G Road PHC
CGHS Dev Nagar
CGHS Mintoo Road
CGHS New Rajendra Nagar
CGHS Paharganj
CGHS Pusha Road
CGHS Subji Mandi
CGHS Timar Pur
DGD Majnu Ka Tila
DGD Tank Road
Dr. N. C. Joshi Hospital
ESI Pahar Ganj
ESI Shastri Nagar
GB Pant Hospital
Girdhari Lal Hospital
Guru Nanak Eye Hospital
Hindu Rao Hospital
Kasturba Hospital
Lala Duli Chand Polyclinic,Bara Hindu Rao
Lok Nayak Hospital
Maulana Azad Dental Institute
Maulana Azad Medical College
Northern Railways Central Hospital
Polyclinic Timarpur
S.S.V Burari Polyclinic
Seed PUHC Jagatpur
UPHC Daryaganj
DGD Tis Hazari
DGD Rouse Avenue
Vivekanand Polyclinic
DGD CHAMELIAN ROAD PHC
MCW NABI KARIM PHC
MCW OLD RAJINDER NAGAR PHC
MCW BAGH KARE KHAN
DGD AJMERI GATE
DGD GALI SAMOSAN
DGD INDERLOK
DGD Wazirabad
MCW Burari
MCW Ghanta Ghar
MTY Home Shakti Nagar
MTY HOME KAMLA NEHRU
CGHS Dispensary Mayur Vihar
Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya
DGD I.P. Exten.
DGD Kondli Mayur Vihar Phase-3
DGD Vasundhra Enclave
Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital
CGHD Dispensary Laxmi Nagar
CGHS Dispensary Patparganj
M H Khichripur
MCW Vishwakarma Park
MCW Anarkali
DGD Kalyanpuri
DGD Himmatpuri
MCW Trilokpuri
MCW Kondli
DGD Bank Enclave
DGD Mayur Vihar Phase-1
DGD Trilokpuri
CGHS Dr. Zakhir Hussain Road
CGHS Moti Bagh
CGHS R.K Puram-4 Sec-8
CGHS Sarojini Nagar
Delhi Cantonment General Hospital
Kalawati Saran Children Hospital
Mat. Home, Munirka, New Delhi.
Maternity, Gynae Hospital, New Delhi
MCW Babar Road NDMC PHC
MCW Center Palika Health Complex NDMC PHC
MCW Golf Link
MCW Nangal Raya
MCW Naraina
MCW Sarojini Nagar NDMC PHC
NDMC Charak Palika Hospital DH
NIHFW
Northern Railways Hospital
Polyclinic Basant Goan PHC
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital DH
CGHS Dispensary Lodhi Road Aliganj PHC
CGHS Dispensary Pandara Road PHC
CGHS Dispensary RK Puram Sec 12 PHC
CGHS Dispensary RK Puram Sec 6 PHC
CGHS Laxmibai Nagar PHC
DGHC Budh Nagar
DGHC Mahipalpur
DGHC Maya Puri
DGHC Moti Bagh
DGHC Rajokri
DGHC Sagarpur
DGHC Shahbad Md.pur
ESI Factory Road
ESI Mayapuri-1
ESI Mayapuri-2
MCW Rangpuri
Seed PUHC Samalka
CGHS Dispensary Nanakpura PHC
DGD Inderpuri
MCW Shishu Kalyan Kendra
MCW Readind Road
CGHS Kingsway camp
DGD B Block
DGD Bhorgarh
Maharishi Valmiki Hospital
MCW A Block
MCW Alipur
MCW Badli
MCW Baktawarpur
MCW Bawana
MCW D Block Jahangirpuri
MCW Narela 1
MCW Narela 2
MH Shahbad daulatpur
Polyclinc Narela
Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital
ESI Narela
DGD Holambi kalan PH 2
Seed UPHC Swaroop nagar
DGD Mukhmelpur
DGD Model town
CGHS Wellness Centre Sec16 Rohini PHC
DGD Prashant Vihar PHC
ESI Hospital Rohini DH
Polyclinic Sec 18 Rohini PHC
DGD Gurmandi
MCW Lal bagh
MCW Kewal park
DGD Jahangirpuri H Block
JPC Hospital Shastri Park
Veer Savarkar Arogya Sansthan
CGHS Dispensary Yamuna Vihar PHC
Polyclinic Gautampuri PHC
MH Yamuna Vihar CHC
MCW Sonia Vihar PHC
MCW Gautampuri PHC
DGD Khajuri Khas PHC
DGD Johri Pur PHC
DGD Bhagirathi Vihar PHC
DGD Gokulpuri PHC
SPUHC Sonia Vihar 0 pusta PHC
SPUHC Shiv Vihar 2 PHC
SPUHC Old Mustafabad PHC
SPUHC Brahampuri PHC
DGD Yamuna Vihar PHC
SPUHC Bhagirathi Vihar PHC
SPUHC Chandu Nagar PHC
SPUHC Chauhan Patti PHC
SPUHC Jafrabad PHC
SPUHC New Mustafabad PHC
SPUHC Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony PHC
SPUHC Shiv Vihar 5 PHC
SPUHC Shri Ram Colony PHC
SPUHC Sonia Vihar 4.5 pusta PHC
DGD Shiv Vihar Tiraha PHC
SPUHC Nehru Vihar PHC
DGD Arvind Nagar PHC
Polyclinic Bhajanpura
Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital Pitampura DH
Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital DH
Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Rohini DH
Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Mangolpuri DH
CGHS Wellness Centre Ashok Vihar PHC
CGHS Wellness Centre Shakur Basti PHC
DGD Rani Khera PHC
DGD Keshav Puram C7 PHC
DGD Sawada Ghevra PHC
DGD Wazirpur Ind. Area PHC
MCW Keshavpuram PHC
MCW Rohini Sec7 PHC
Polyclinic Sec 2 Rohini PHC
MCW Rani Bagh PHC
Polyclinic Keshav Puram B4 PHC
SPUHC Inder Enclave PHC
CGHS Wellness Centre Shalimar Bagh PHC
ESI Dispensary Mangolpuri PHC
ESI Disp Rohini PHC
DGD Shalimar Bagh B Block PHC
DGD Ashok Vihar H Block PHC
DGD Jaunti PHC
DGD Kirari PHC
DGD Madanpur Dabas PHC
DGD Majra Dabas PHC
DGD Mangol Puri PHC
DGD Nizampur PHC
DGD Rohini Sec-21 PHC
DGD Rohini Sector8 PHC
DGD Sangam Park PHC
DGD Shakur Pur I Block PHC
DGD Shalimar Bagh AC1 PHC
DGD Sultanpuri PHC
DGD Wazirpur JJ Colony PHC
MCW Ghevra PHC
MCW Mangolpuri PHC
MCW Mangolpuri S Block PHC
MCW Pitampura PHC
MCW Rampura PHC
MCW Satyawatipark PHC
MCW Sultanpuri F Block PHC
MCW Wazir Pur PHC
MH Haiderpur CHC
MH Shakurpur CHC
Polyclinic Pitampura CD Block PHC
Polyclinic Ranibagh PHC
Polyclinic Rohini Sector4 PHC
Polyclinic Wazirpur Ph. 3 PHC
SPUHC Begumpur PHC
SPUHC Budh Vihar PHC
SPUHC Laxmi Vihar PHC
SPUHC Prem Nagar II PHC
SPUHC Prem Nagar III PHC
Delhi State Cancer Institute DH
Doctor Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan DH
Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital DH
IG ESI Hospital DH
IHBAS
MCW Vivek Vihar PHC
Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Tahirpur DH
Swami Dayanand Hospital DH
CGHS Dilshad Garden PHC
DGD Surajmal Vihar PHC
DGD Jhilmil PHC
CGHS Man Sarover Park PHC
MCW Sarai Mohalla PHC
MCW Nand Nagri B4 PHC
MCW Babarpur PHC
MH Chandiwala CHC
MCW Welcome Seelampur PHC
DGD Karkardooma Court PHC
DGD Seelampur PHC
DGD Jonapur
DGD Court saket
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
Ambedkar Nagar Hospital
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS)
MCW FATEHPURBERI POLYCLINIC
MCW Gautam Nagar
Mehrauli Polyclinic
PT. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital
Safdarjung Hospital
CGHS MALVIYA NAGAR
ESI Mehrauli
MCW BHATIMINES
CGHS PUSHP VIHAR
DGD Begumpur
DGD Khanpur
MCW Deoli
CGHS M B Road
MCW Block 15 Dakshinpuri
MCW CENTRE MADANGIR
MCW Dakshinpuri 5 block
CGHS Andrews Ganj
CGHS Kalkaji-1
DGD Garhi
ESI Hospital Okhla Phase 1 DH
ESI Modi Mill
LNC Hospital, Lajpat Nagar
MCW Badarpur
MCW Nehru Place(GIRI NAGAR)
MCW(PUHC) TUGHLAKABAD PHC
MH Badarpur CHC
MH Sriniwaspuri CHC
PSMS Hospital, Kalkaji
SPUHC Jasola
SPUHC Meethapur
MCW Khizrabad
MCW Defence Colony
MH Defence Colony
MH Jangpura
MCW Madanpur Khadar
MCW Okhla Phase I
MCW Sewa Nagar
AIIA Sarita Vihar
MCW Nehru Nagar
CGHS Sec 23 Dwarka
CGHS SECTOR 9
CRPF Composite Hospital, Jharoda Kalan
Dada Dev Hospital
DGD Bamnoli
DGD Chhwala
DGD Issapur
DGD Kanganheri
DGD Pandwalan Kalan
DGD Rawata
DGD Sec 19 Dwarka
Ghumanhera Polyclinic
Mansaram Park SPUHC
MCW Bijwasan
MCW Daulatpur
RHTC
DGD Sec 2 Dwarka
CGHS Palam
PHC Palam
CGHS Vikaspuri PHC
CGHS JANAKPURI
MCW Uttam Nagar
DGD Sadhnagar
DGD Jhatikara
Polyclinic Sec 14 Dwarka
DGD Dhasa
SPUHC Salhapur
DGD Mundelakhurd PHC
SPUHC Gopalnagar PHC
DGD Nawada
MCW Janakpuri
MCW Maherndra Park
MCW HASTAL T CAMP
MCW JANTA FLATS
DGD Kapersedha
SPUHC Qutub Vihar PHC
DGD Ramdutt Enclave
CGHS HARI Nagar
CGHS Rajouri Garden
CGHS Tilak Nagar PHC
CGHS West Patel Nagar
DGD Hiran Kudna
DGD Nangloi
DGD Prem Nagar
DGD Tikri Kalan
DGD Tilak Vihar
ESI Dispensary Raghubir Nagar PHC
ESI Hospital Basaidara Pur
ESI I-BLK KARAMPURA
ESI Jwala Puri
ESI Madipur PHC
ESI NIA I Karampura PHC
ESI TILAK VIHAR
Guru Gobind Singh Govt Hospital
Maternity Home Jwalapuri
MCW Jwalapuri
MCW Ranjit Nagar
Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital
SPUHC Nilothi
Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital
AAM ADAMI CLINIC Peeragarhi
AAPC Madipur
AAPC PASCHIM VIHAR
CGHS PASCHIM VIHAR
DGD Baprolla
DGD Mundka
DGD Paschim Puri
DGD Raghubir Nagar
DGD Ranjit Nagar
DGD Tilang Pur Kotla
MCW Center (New) Moti Nagar
MCW Ramesh Nagar
MCW Baprola
MCW FATEH NAGAR
MCW HARI NAGAR
MCW KHYALA
MCW PASCHIM VIHAR
Northern Railway Health Unit Punjabi Bagh
Seed PUHC Chander Vihar
Seed PUHC Nihal Vihar
Central Jail Tihar
Allopathic Dispensary Rajouri
List of Private Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Delhi for 18+
BLK Memorial Hospital
Delhi Heart and lung hospital
Divine Multispecialty Hosp. & Cancer Cent., Wazirabad
Jeevan Mala Hospital
Jeewan Nursing Home, Pusa Road
Kapil Multispecialty Hospital, Nathupura
Medlife Hospital, Burari
NKS Hospital, Gulabi Bagh
Sanjeevan Hospital, Daryaganj
Sant Parmanand Hospital
SGR Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road
Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
St. Stephens Hospital
Teerath Ram Shah Hospital
Apex City Hospital, West Vinod Nagar
Bimla Hospital
Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital
Jeevan Anmol Hospital
Makkar Multi-speciality Hospital
Malik Radix Health care Center
Max Patparganj
Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute
Patel Hospital, Shakarpur
Ram Lal Kundan Lal Hospital, Pandav Nagar
SMS Hospital
Virmani Hospital
Flt. Lt. RajanDhall Hospital FORTIS
Indian Spinal Injuries Centre
Primus Super Specialty Hospital
Balaji Hospital, Narela
Bansal Global Hospital, Jahangirpuri
Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Bawana
Maha Durga Charitable Trust
Maharaja Agarsain Multispecialty Hospital, Narela
Mangalam Hospital, Bawana
Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar
Pentamed Hospital, Derawal Nagar
Sant Soham Hospital, Bawana
Moral Hospital
Panchsheel Hospital
Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Madhuban Chowk
Bhagwati Hospital, Rohini
Brahm Shakti Hospital
Cygnus MLS Super Specialty Hospital
Dharamvir Solanki Hospital, Rohini
Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh
Jaipur Golden Hospital
Lalita Hospital, Begumpur
Max Super Speciality Hospital Shalimar Bagh
Muni Mayaram Jain Hospital, Pitampura
Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre
Santom Hospital
Saroj Medical Institute, Jail Road, Rohini
Saroj Super Specialty Hospital
Savitri Hospital, Kanjhawala
Shree Aggarsain International Hospital
Sunrise Hospital, Rohini
Tomar Multispecialty Hospital, Kirari
Dr. Gupta Nursing Home, Naveen Shahdara
East Delhi Medical Centre Mansarover Park
Goyal Hospital and Urology Center
Gupta Multispecialty Hospital, Vivek Vihar
Karuna Hospital, Dilshad Garden
Kosmos Super Specialty Hospital, Vikas Marg
Pushpanjali Medical Centre, Vikas Marg Ext.
Red Cross Hospital, Dilshad Garden
Shanti Mukand Hospital
Shri Ram Singh Hospital, Krishna Nagar
Surya Hospital, Krishna Nagar
Aashlok Hospital
Fortis C Doc Hospital
Madhukar Rainbow
Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket
Medeor Hospital
Phoenix Hospital
Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI)
Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital, Gautam Nagar
Sitaram Bhartia Hospital
Alshifa Multispeciality hospital
Banarsidas Chandiwala Hospital, Kalkaji
Bansal Hospital & Research Centre, NFC
Batra Hospital And Medical Research Centre
Fortis Escorts Heart Institute
Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital
Holy Family Hospital
IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals
Irene Hospital, Kalkaji
Jeevan Hospital and Nursing Home
Jeewan Nursing Home, Gate No. 2
Metro Hospital, Lajpat Nagar
Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital
National Heart Institute
Royal Kalindi Hospital, Sarita Vihar
Sunrise Hospital, Kalindi Colony
Universal Centre of Health Services, Badarpur
VIMHANS Hospital
Aakash Healthcare
Ansari Hospital, Sagarpur
Ayushman Hospital Health Services
B.H. Salvas Hospital, Haibatpura, Najafgarh
Bensups Hospital, Dwarka
Bhagat Chandra Hospital
DivyaPrastha Hospital
Human Care Medical Charitable Trust (Manipal)
Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Dwarka
Rosewood Hospital, Najafgarh
Samar Hospital, Dwarka
Shakuntala Hopsital, West Sagarpur
Taarak Hospital
Venkateswar Hospital
Vikas Hospital
Action Cancer Hospital
Altius Sonia Hospital
Ardent Ganpati Hospital, Mundka
B.M. Gupta Hospital, Uttam Nagar
Bhatia Global Hospital, Paschim Vihar
CD Global Hospital, Najafgarh Road
Jeewan Moti Khera Hospital, Nangloi
Kalra Hospital
Kalra Hospital, Uttam Nagar
Konarc Hospital, Nangloi
Kukreja Hospital and Heart Centre, Rajouri Garden
Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh
Mansaram Hospital, Nangloi
Mata Chanan Devi Hospital
Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital, Uttam Nagar
MGS Hospital, Punjabi Bagh
PGH Hospital, Vikas Nagar
Rathi Hospital, Najafgarh
Revive Hospital, Vishwas Park
RLKC Metro Hospital, Naraina
Satyabhama Hospital
Sehgal Neo Hospital
Shree BalaJi Action Medical Institute
