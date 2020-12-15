Covid-19 vaccination: Can’t deny chances of an adverse event, states told to be prepared, says health secretary

India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 1.45 per cent, whereas globally it is 2.26 per cent, Bhushan avered, adding that India's CFR is among the lowest in the world. (Representational image; AP photo)

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that adverse events cannot be denied when the Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off in the country, and added that it is essential that states and union territories prepare for such possibilities.

Speaking about the preparation for the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Bhushan stated that states have been issued detailed instructions on control practices and infection prevention during the Covid-19 vaccination drive. Also guidelines have been issued regarding the management of minor, severe, serious adverse events following immunisation, he added.

Talking about the possibilities of adverse events during the Coronavirus immunisation programme, Bhushan stated that it is a ‘critical aspect’, and said that in the course of universal immunisation programmes that have been going on for decades, some adverse effects are seen in children and pregnant women after vaccination.

He cited the example of the United Kingdom where adverse events were noticed on the very first day of the Covid-19 vaccine drive, and said that the possibility of such adverse events could not be denied and it is essential that the states and union territories be prepared for such situations.

The execution of the innoculation plan is going on and states have been given guidelines for estimation of electrical and non-electrical cold chain equipment. Also, guidelines regarding management of cold chain (for storing and safekeeping of temperature-sensitive vaccine vials) and at last cold chain points and session sites have been issued, the health secretary said.

Giving a lowdown of the number of Coronavirus tests held so far in India, Bhushan stated that more than 15.55 crore tests have been conducted so far for detection of coronavirus infection, and the cumulative positivity rate has come down to 6.37 while the average daily positivity rate during last week was 3.00 per cent.

India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 1.45 per cent, whereas globally it is 2.26 per cent, Bhushan averred, adding that India’s CFR is among the lowest in the world.