Covid-19: Vaccination can potentially benefit mental health, finds US study

Coronavirus pandemic has not only maimed the physical health of millions of people around the world but has also led to mental breakdown, depression among all sections of society. However, a recent study conducted in the United States has found that Coronavirus vaccines have the potential to improve mental health of people. Conducted by the researchers at the University of Southern California, the study found phenomenal changes in the mental health of individuals who get vaccinated with the first dose of Coronavirus vaccine, the Indian Express reported.

The study which has been published in the PLOS journal analysed changes in the mental health of individuals who are vaccinated with the first dose of Coronavirus vaccine. About 8000 individuals' mental health was analysed as part of the study during the period between March 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

The study said that the study has shown the short term direct effects of getting the first dose of Coronavirus vaccine. More importantly, the study added that the positive impact of getting vaccinated is much larger not only on the individual who has been vaccinated but also on other people in her acquaintance.

The study said that individuals’ mental health improves as they are less worried about getting infected, become socially more active and explore different work opportunities to the fullest of their potential. Dr HK Mahajan, anaesthesiologist, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj told the Indian Express that mass vaccination roll-out has improved herd immunity, increased awareness, and reduced anxiety among masses. The vaccination has also raised the prospects of re-employment of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic, Dr Mahajan added. Dr Mahajan further added that people are increasingly returning to their pre-Covid lifestyle on account of increasing vaccination and lack of cases and that is leading to a positive impact on their mental health.