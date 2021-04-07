Covid-19 vaccination: Bengaluru authorities planning to set up vaccination centres at apartments, residential societies

The Coronavirus vaccination set off from January 16 and has progressed substantially in covering different sections of population starting from health workers to senior citizens to those below the age of 45 years. (Representative image)(Credit: The Indian Express)

In a bid to expedite vaccination of more people the Bengaluru civic body is contemplating setting up Coronavirus vaccination sites at the residential and apartment complexes in the city. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is planning to get in touch with the Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) across different residential apartments in the city to set up vaccination centres to help people get vaccinated more conveniently, the Indian Express reported.

BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh told the Indian Express that the civic body has written to the centre seeking its permission for opening up vaccination centres at residential apartments and societies. Singh also said that the decision on setting up the centres will be taken soon after the centre has responded to the BBMP request.

Preliminary discussion with the secretaries and office bearers of various RWAs across the city has also been conducted by the BBMP officials in a meeting on April 1. In the meeting many senior citizens expressed fear of contracting Coronavirus by visiting crowded hospitals for getting vaccinated. A large section of people also expressed their willingness to get vaccinated in their own vicinity including at envisaged Covid-19 centres at apartments and residential complexes.

Currently, the city is vaccinating about 35k people per day on an average. In total, the total number of people who have been vaccinated by BBMP is about 8.46 lakh people till April 5. The Coronavirus vaccination set off from January 16 and has progressed substantially in covering different sections of population starting from health workers to senior citizens to those below the age of 45 years. In addition to exploring novel ways like setting up vaccination centres at residential apartments, the BBMP officials have also asked ASHA workers to raise awareness about Coronavirus vaccine and dispel rumours about the vaccines