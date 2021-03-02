COVID-19 vaccination: Around 1.46 lakh people from priority groups took vaccine jabs on Phase 2, day 1

More than 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered themselves for the vaccination against the viral infection.

With the second phase of Coronavirus vaccination drive kicking off across India on Monday, as many as 1.46 lakh people belonging to the age group above 60 years and the ones above 45 years with comorbidities received their first COVID-19 vaccine jab. According to the figures, more than 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered themselves for the vaccination against the viral infection. It is to note that it is the first time, COVID-19 vaccination is given to the general population. So far, the vaccine (Covishield and Covaxin) have been administered to healthcare workers and frontline workers. During the first phase of vaccination, 1.43 crore doses have been administered.

Starting the vaccination among the general population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became one of the firsts to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Modi, he was administered with his first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. He was given a vaccine jab at AIIMS, New Delhi on March 1. According to his tweet, he has appealed all those who are eligible for vaccination to come forth and register themselves. “Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!,” read Modi’s tweet.

The data revealed by the Union Health Ministry, 25 lakh potential beneficiaries have so far registered on the Co-WIN portal on March 1. Among this, 24.5 lakh people are those who belong to the two priority groups in the general population while the remaining beneficiaries belong to the healthcare and frontline workers. Among those, who received vaccination on the first day of phase 2, 1.28 lakh beneficiaries were in the category of 60 years and above whereas 18,850 beneficiaries were above the age of 45 years.

It is to note that self-registration has been opened up for people in priority groups via Co-WIN portal/ app, and the Aarogya Setu app. Some vaccination centres have also given walk-in facilities for beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, PM Modi taking the shot has indicated government’s efforts to send out a message and clear vaccine hesitancy among people. Apart from Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State (PMO) Jitendra Singh, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also got their first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine.