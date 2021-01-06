COVID-19 Vaccination: Another mock drill on January 8; 1.7 lakh vaccinators, 3 lakh vaccination team members trained

COVID-19 vaccination India mock drill: Health-workers take part in a dry run as part of preparedness for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine, at PHC Indranagar, in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19 vaccination India mock drill: Another mock drill to check the preparedness for the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine will be conducted in all states and Union Territories (except UP and Haryana) on January 8, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The announcement comes as the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given emergency use authorisation to two COVID vaccines. The rollout is expected to start very soon and the Central government is testing its planned mechanisms by conducting dry runs across the country.

Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) is conducting mock drills in collaboration with all states and UTs. The mock drill on Friday will take place in over 700 districts to ensure efficient planning and management for vaccine delivery. The first such nationwide dry run was conducted on January 2.

This time also, three types of session sites will be identified by each district. This will include public and private health facilities along with rural or urban outreach sites. Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan will hold a meeting on Thursday to guide all states and UTs on conducting the mock drill.

The entire aim of the Covid vaccine dry run is to familiarize officers at the state, district, block, and hospital levels with the nitty-gritty of COVID-19 vaccine roll out. The entire process will be done under the guidance of the District Magistrate or District Collector.

The Ministry said that the activity will help administrators in identifying any residual challenges prior to the actual roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine. “This will also give confidence to all programme managers to ensure the smooth implementation of the vaccination drive,” the release said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that it will continuously seek feedback from all the states and UTs throughout the day and will also provide all kinds of support and ensure timely resolution of challenges faced during the dry run. The Ministry has also developed a software – ‘Co-WIN’ – to assist programme managers during the entire process. To make the process smooth, around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and 3 lakh vaccination team members have been trained.