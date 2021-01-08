  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 vaccination: AIBEA demands inclusion of bankers in priority category

By: |
January 8, 2021 7:48 PM

The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) on Friday demanded inclusion of bankers in the priority category for the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

covid vaccineLast month, all four bank officer unions demanded for inclusion of bankers as frontline COVID-19 warriors. Representational image

The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) on Friday demanded inclusion of bankers in the priority category for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. As COVID-19 Warriors, bank employees have extended their continuous services to the people during the entire coronavirus pandemic period, AIBEA said in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notwithstanding the lockdown, branches across the country remained open, including rural areas, despite no means of public transport to serve the people, AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said. The letter said, “We are happy that these commendable services were duly taken note of by the government when their services came in for high appreciation by your goodselves as well as by our respected Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman).”

Related News

This representation urges you to include bank employees and officers under the prioritised category along with other COVID-19 warriors for the purpose of vaccination, it urged Modi.

Last month, all four bank officer unions demanded for inclusion of bankers as frontline COVID-19 warriors so that they can be administered the vaccine on a priority basis, given their importance in keeping wheels of the economy running.

All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) have also requested the finance minister in this regard.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 vaccination AIBEA demands inclusion of bankers in priority category
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1DGCA issues guidelines to airlines for carrying COVID-19 vaccines packed in dry ice
2WHO: Amid short supplies, vaccine doses can be 6 weeks apart
3Bird flu confirmed in 6 states; unusual mortality of 16 birds in Delhi as well