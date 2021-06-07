Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh registers 727 new cases, 81 deaths

Of the 727 fresh cases, 53 have been reported from Lucknow, 38 from Kanpur Nagar, 34 from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Lakhimpur Kheri, and 31 from Meerut.
Fresh COVID-19 deaths came under 100 in the past 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh taking the total fatalities in the state to 21,333 with 81 fresh deaths, a government spokesman said here on Monday.
The number of new cases also declined to 727 since Sunday taking the total infection tally to 16,99,083, the spokesman said.
- Battle against COVID: ISRO develops 3 types of ventilators, to transfer technology
- Delhi: CM Kejriwal says people above 45 yrs will be given vaccines at polling booths under ‘Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination campaign
- Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Of the 81 fresh deaths, 24 have been reported from Kanpur Nagar, nine in Gorakhpur, seven in Bareilly, five in Prayagraj, four in Meerut, three each in Saharanpur and Mathura, and two each in Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Jhansi, Deoria, Agra and Mau.
Muzaffarnagar, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Kushinagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jaunpur, Hapur, Mainpuri, Amroha, Pratagarh, Balrampur, Jalaun, Ballia and Hamirpur each reported one death, a health department bulletin said.
Of the 727 fresh cases, 53 have been reported from Lucknow, 38 from Kanpur Nagar, 34 from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Lakhimpur Kheri and 31 from Meerut among others, it said.
In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,860 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the total number of discharged patients so far to 16,62,069.
The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 15,681 of which 9,286 are in home isolation.
The recovery rate of the state has jumped to 97.8 per cent.
Since Sunday, 2.80 lakh tests were done in the state taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 5.16 crore, the bulletin added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.