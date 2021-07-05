COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh govt allows opening of cinema halls from Monday

Use of masks and social distancing norms are also to be adhered to, the statement added. (Representational image: IE)

The Uttar Pradesh government allowed opening of cinema halls in the state from Monday, further easing the coronavirus curbs. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, in a statement, said cinema halls, multiplex cinema halls, gyms and sports stadia have been allowed to open from Monday to Friday while adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

He said these relaxations are not for containment zones in the state, adding that swimming pools will also remain closed till further orders.

The official added that at the entrance points of cinema halls, multiplex cinema halls, gyms and sports stadia, provisions of pulse oxymeters, thermometers and sanitisers have to be made and COVID-19 helpdesks be established. Use of masks and social distancing norms are also to be adhered to, the statement added.