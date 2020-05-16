  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: US to provide ventilators to India, tweets Donald Trump

By: |
Updated: May 16, 2020 1:27:12 AM

Covid in India: Donald Trump said that the United States will donate ventilators to India. "We stand with India and Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!," Trump announced on Twitter. 

US President Donald Trump.

Fighting Covid-19: US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that his administration will provide ventilators to India. “I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!,” the US President announced on Twitter.

India has so far reported nearly 86,000 cases and 2753 deaths due to Covid-19.

(Details awaited)

