COVID-19: US congresswoman urges Biden to send more direct support to India

May 11, 2021 8:41 AM

A US congresswoman has urged President Joe Biden to send more direct support to India which is battling an unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A US congresswoman has urged President Joe Biden to send more direct support to India which is battling an unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congresswoman Haley Stevens, in a letter to Biden on Monday, said that India is now the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This past week India registered over 400,000 daily cases. On May 4, there were 3,786 deaths, bringing the total to 226,188 fatalities. The sharp increase in cases has severely strained the healthcare system, overwhelming hospitals, and depleting oxygen supplies. India is in great need of oxygen, therapeutics, and vaccines,” Stevens wrote.

Asking the White House to increase shipments of oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir, Tocilizumab and ventilators to Indian hospitals, she thanked Biden for his support of more than USD 100 million to India. “I urge you to provide the following items: Oxygen Cylinders, 10 liters and 45 liters Liquid Medical Oxygen Capacity; Oxygen Concentrator; Oxygen Generator Plants; Remdesivir; Tocilizumab, Ventilators/BiPAP,” she said.

“As you continue to assess the situation in India, I urge you to consider fulfilling the additional needs outlined above. As long as COVID persists in India, there is the potential for additional variants that could pose a serious threat to a vaccinated America. We must do our part to quell the virus everywhere it persists,” Stevens added.

India has been severely affected by the unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus and hospitals in several states are reeling under the shortage of health workers, vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds.

After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry. The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry’s data showed

