Covid-19 updates: India records 17,070 fresh infections, 23 deaths in last 24 hours

The country reported 17,070 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of infected cases to 4,34,69,234, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The active cases in India currently stand at 1,07,189.

According to the ministry, 23 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours due to the virus. With this, the total number of death tolls has risen to 5,25,139. Currently, while the recovery rate has gone up to 98.55 percent, the active cases consist of 0.25 percent of the total infection.

The ministry also recorded the daily positivity rate at 3.40 percent, with the weekly posititivity rate reported at 3.59 percent. The total number of patients recovered from the virus currently stands at 4,28,36,906.Also, as many as 197.74 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered till now under the government’s vaccination drive across India.

India on Thursday recorded more than 18,000 cases after almost 130 days, the ministry said on Thursday. While cases increased by 78 percent as compared to previous two weeks death cases also went up by 119 percent

In the meantime, Mumbai recorded 1,265 cases and one death on Thursday, while Delhi recorded 865 Covid-19 cases with no deaths. It also recorded a positivity rate of 4.45 percent. West Bengal on the other hand, recorded over 1,500 cases, with Gujarat registering 547 new cases. Telangana, too, reported 485 Covid cases in the last 24 hours. With the number of cases on the rise across the country, the Centre has issued a new advisory to all states and union territories to stay vigilant.

According to the World Health Organisation Covid cases rose by 18 percent in the last one week, with over 4.1 million cases reported during the same time.

The world body also said that most of the cases have been witnessed from the Middle east, with the number of cases going up by 47 percent. Cases also increased 14 percent in America and 32 percent in Europe and Southeast Asia.