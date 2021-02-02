Covid-19 update: India reports lowest number of daily cases in last 8 months

The recovery rate and case fatality rate related to Covid-19 in India stands at 96.94 per cent and 1.44 per cent respectively. (IE Image)

With 8,635 fresh coronavirus cases reported on February 1, India recorded the lowest single-day rise in its tally in the last eight months, the government data showed. More than 39 lakh health and frontline workers have been inoculated since the government began the world’s largest vaccination drive on January 16, the Health Ministry data shows.

India is witnessing a consistently declining number of cases in the last four months and compared to the other pandemic hit nations, the deaths and positivity rate per million population is at the lowest, the Central government told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey was replying to a question on why there has been an exponential multiplication of coronavirus cases in the country and if there had been any wrong approach in the initial stages in aspects like testing, isolation, contact tracing and quarantine management that led to such rise, reported PTI.

Citing Health Ministry data, Choubey further in a written reply said that the recovery rate and case fatality rate related to Covid-19 in India stands at 96.94 per cent and 1.44 per cent respectively. There are 7,778 cases and 112 deaths per million population, he further said, that is one of the lowest among other nations.

The Minister of State informed that their strategy of testing, isolation, contact tracing etc has been the one recommended by the World Health Organisation globally to restrict the transmission of disease and break the chain of transmission.

The government has also issued periodic guidelines and SOPs for non-pharmaceutical interventions such as the use of mask or face covers, physical distancing, respiratory etiquettes, hand hygiene, closure of schools and workplaces, along with marking containment zones as its strategy to prevent the disease from spreading, the minister said. Such a strategy adopted based on existing scientific evidence, he further noted.

On replying to a question on geo-tagging, Choubey maintained that all states and union territories followed guidelines for mapping of clusters with a high density of cases digitally to demarcate containment zones.

In addition, the Aarogya Setu application was utilised to predict emerging hotspots and to support surveillance and case finding effectively