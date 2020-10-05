Covid-19 update: India crosses ‘significant milestone’ in recoveries, says Centre; Check state-wise tally

Coronavirus latest update: Ten states and UTs have recorded 77 per cent of the active Coronavirus cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal have recorded the most active coronavirus cases. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus latest update: India has crossed a “significant milestone” as active Covid-19 cases have remained under 10 lakh for 14 straight days, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Monday. As many as 76,737 Coronavirus recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country whereas the new confirmed Covid-19 cases stand at 74,442. The new recoveries have exceeded the new cases in recent days, the Union Health Ministry stated.

In India, there are 9,34,427 active coronavirus cases, 55,86,703 discharged cases, 1,02,685 deaths. The recovery rate stands at 84.34 per cent and case fatality rate stands at 1.55 per cent, as per the data shared by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on October 5.

The central government has said that a higher number of single-day recoveries has resulted in a sustained increase in the national recovery rate. Early identification of the cases through aggressive and accessible countrywide testing combined with other measures such as prompt and efficient tracking and tracing of the contacts have borne results, the Union Health Ministry said.

The central government has released state-wise data. Around 75 per cent of new recovered Coronavirus cases have been recorded in 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra alone has contributed more than 15,000 to the new recovered cases followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with more than 7,000 cases each. Tamil Nadu (5,558), Uttar Pradesh (5,226), Kerala (4,851), Odisha (4,108), Delhi (3,126), West Bengal (2,986), and Chhatisgarh (2,654) are on the list.

Ten states and UTs have recorded 77 per cent of the active Coronavirus cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal have recorded the most active coronavirus cases.

A total of 74,442 new confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Around 78 per cent of the new Coronavirus cases are concentrated in ten states and UTs. Maharashtra has reported more than 12,000 of the new cases. Karnataka contributed more than 10,000. Rests are Kerala (8,553), Andhra Pradesh (6,242), Tamil Nadu (5,489), Uttar Pradesh (3,840), West Bengal (3,357), Odisha (3,326), Delhi (2,683), and Rajasthan (2,184).

As many as 903 Covid-19 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. Around 82 per cent of new fatalities have been reported from 10 states and UTs. Around 36 per cent of deaths reported from Maharashtra with 326 deaths followed by Karnataka with 67 deaths. Tamil Nadu has reported 66 deaths, West Bengal 62, Uttar Pradesh 52, Punjab 41, Andhra Pradesh 40, Delhi 38, Madhya Pradesh 35, and Kerala 23.