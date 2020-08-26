COVID-19 update: Delhi records August’s highest single-day spike; Andhra Pradesh logs record 10,830 cases

Coronavirus update in Delhi Andhra Pradesh

Delhi recorded 1,693 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike in August in the city, taking the tally to over 1.65 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 4,347, authorities said. Seventeen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department.

On Tuesday, the daily count of cases count was 1,544 while 17 deaths were reported. The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 12,520 from 11,998 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,330 on Tuesday. The bulletin on Wednesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,347 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,65,764.

Meanwhile, a new record high of 10,830 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in a day in Andhra Pradesh as the states aggregate tally shot up to 3,82,469 on Wednesday. Results from 61,838 sample tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday turned out the record number of positives in a single day so far, surpassing the 10,820 reported on August 9.

After a cumulative 34,18,690 tests, the infection positivity rate in the state mounted to 11.19 per cent as against the national average of 8.59 per cent, according to the latest government bulletin.

It said 81 more coronavirus patients succumbed in the 24 hour period while another 8,473 got cured and discharged from hospitals.

The state now has 92,208 active cases after a total of 2,86,720 patients recovered and 3,541 died.

East Godavari continued to be on the top adding 1,528 fresh cases while SPS Nellore (1168), Visakhapatnam (1156) and

West Godavari (1065) districts reported new cases in four digits in 24 hours. Nellore crossed the 25,000 mark in overall cases while

Srikakulam went past the 20,000 mark on Wednesday.