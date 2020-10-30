Covid-19 update: Active cases in India drop below 6 lakh for the first time in 85 days

As of October 30, as many as 73,73,375 patients have been discharged/recovered from Coronavirus in the country.

Coronavirus India update: While many European countries are witnessing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, here is some good news for India in its fight against the virus. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has dropped below 600,000 for the first time on Friday after nearly three months.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the country has 5.94 lakh active Covid-19 cases as of 30 October as 57,386 patients have discharged/ recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the national recovery rate has also improved to 91.15%. This marked a steady decline in active Covid-19 cases in India. The country had last reported below 600,000 active Covid-19 cases on August 6 (5.95 lakh active cases). It took 85 days to achieve the milestone.

The ministry attributed this to a high level of recovery across the country. Kerala, with more than 8,000 recoveries in a single-day, topped the list, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with more than 7,000 recoveries each. According to the health ministry, nearly 80% of the new recovered cases are reported in 10 states/Union Territories (UTs).

As of October 30, as many as 73,73,375 patients have been discharged/recovered from Coronavirus in the country. The Union Health Ministry said India continued to be among the countries with the maximum number of recovered Covid-19 cases globally. In another positive development, the difference between active cases and recovered cases in India is consistently increasing and now stands at 6,778,989, according to data from the Health Ministry.

The country reported fresh 48,648 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, which takes the total number of Covid-19 cases to 80,88,851. Nearly 78% of new cases were reported from 10 states and UTs. Even though the recovery rate in high in Kerala, the state is still witnessing more than 7,000 new Covid-19 every day; followed by Maharashtra and Delhi with more than 5,000 cases each.

With 57,386 recoveries today, the number of active cases in India now comprises only 7.35% of the total Covid-19 infections, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry.