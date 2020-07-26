Covid-19: UP sees record single-day spike of 3,246 cases; 39 deaths reported

As many as 41,641 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged, the bulletin said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,246 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 66,988. However, according to a health bulletin issued here by the state government, 3,260 fresh cases were reported.

As many as 39 more people died due to COVID-19 in the state, pushing the toll to 1,426, the bulletin said. Of the fresh cases, 449 were reported from Lucknow, 202 from Kanpur, 145 from Varanasi, 128 from Ballia and 101 from Bareilly.

Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 110 fresh COVID-19 cases, Gorakhpur 107 and Moradabad 103. On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh’s case count stood at 63,742. Of the 39 fatalities, eight deaths were reported from Kanpur, six from Ballia, and three each from Ayodhya, Bareilly and Gorakhpur.

Two deaths each were reported from Jhansi, Sultanpur and Varanasi. Baghpat, Basti, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Deoria, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Lucknow, Meerut and Prayagraj reported one death each. There are 23,921 active cases in the state. As many as 41,641 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged, the bulletin said.