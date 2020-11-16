  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: UP reports 21 deaths, 1,573 new cases

November 16, 2020 6:35 PM

"The state presently has 22,603 active cases and the number of those who recovered from the infection is 4,82,854," a health bulletin issued here said.

So far, 7,393 people have succumbed to the infection it said.

Twenty one people died due to COVID-19 across Uttar Pradesh on Monday as 1,573 new cases took the state’s infection tally to 5,12,850, officials said.

On Sunday, 73,161 samples were tested while the total samples tested till date are over 1.71 crore.

Among the 21 deaths, three were reported from Meerut, while one each was reported from Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar among other cities. Of the fresh cases, the maximum 231 were reported from Lucknow, 158 from Ghaziabad,?168 from Meerut, 128 from Allahabad, 84 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, it said. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, state capital Lucknow has witnessed 938 deaths, Kanpur has reported 754 fatalities and Meerut 368, it added.

