COVID-19: UP records highest single-day rise of 30,596 cases, 129 more fatalities

The count of active COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 1,91,457, he added.
Uttar Pradesh registered the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases as well as fatality count, with the disease claiming 129 more lives, while 30,596 fresh cases pushed its tally to 8,51,620.
