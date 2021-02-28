  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 unlock: JNU allows final-year M.Phil students on campus from March 8

By: |
February 28, 2021 8:54 PM

The university has also permitted Bachelors and Masters students under the PWD category to enter the campus if they require access to laboratories and other facilities.

JNU final-year M.Phil studentsEarlier, the JNU had allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the different phases of reopening. 

Further reopening its campus, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Sunday said all final-year M.Phil students who require access to the premises for submitting their dissertation on time will be allowed entry from March 8.

The university has also permitted Bachelors and Masters students under the PWD category to enter the campus if they require access to laboratories and other facilities.

Related News

“The reopening of all authorised canteens except ‘Mughal durbar’ and food court have been allowed with immediate effect, besides railway reservation counter and service providing shops like hair saloon, cobblers and xerox outlets,” the varsity said in an official order.

Earlier, the JNU had allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the different phases of reopening.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 unlock JNU allows final-year M.Phil students on campus from March 8
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Next phase of vaccination to begin tomorrow; govt releases guidance note for CoWIN 2.0 registration
2Covid-19 vaccination in Karnataka: Senior citizens, 45-plus with comorbidities to be vaccinated at taluk, district level hospitals from tomorrow
3One year on, LNJP corona warriors recall raging pandemic, challenges