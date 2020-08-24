AYUSH minister Shripad Naik’s Oxygen levels dropped, says Goa CM

By: |
Updated: Aug 24, 2020 8:07 PM

The Union minister was admitted in the hospital on August 12 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Shripad Naik (File image)

The Oxygen saturation levels of Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 here, dropped on Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said and added that a team of doctors from AIIMs, Delhi, will take stock of his health in night.

A joint team of doctors from the Command Hospital, New Delhi and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be arriving in Goa tonight to take stock of Naik’s medical condition, the CM said. The team will decide whether to shift Naik to Delhi for further treatment, he said. A senior health department official said Naik’s health
“fluctuated” in afternoon.

“The health condition of Naik is stable all along but his oxygen levels dropped on Monday after which a medical
review was done,” Sawant said. He said a team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi, had visited the private hospital to monitor treatment being given to Naik.

 

