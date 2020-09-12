  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Union minister Naik discharged from Goa hospital

September 12, 2020 4:38 PM

Union AYUSH Minister and Goa Lok Sabha MP Shripad Naik was on Saturday discharged from hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus infection, said an official.

Naik was admitted to a private hospital near here on August 12. Naik, en route to his house, visited a temple along with a team of doctors that included former chief of Indian Medical Association's Goa unit Dr Shekhar Salkar.

Union AYUSH Minister and Goa Lok Sabha MP Shripad Naik was on Saturday discharged from hospital after recovering from the novel coronavirus infection, said an official. He was admitted in a private hospital here on August 12. The opinion of experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was taken before discharging Naik, the official added. Naik, en route to his house, visited a temple along with a team of doctors that included former chief of Indian Medical Association’s Goa unit Dr Shekhar Salkar.

