COVID-19: UK extends booster programme to younger adults

The decision comes after a senior U.K. official told Sky News that the vaccination program offered the best opportunity to prevent a re-imposition of restrictions over Christmas.
Britain’s government extended its COVID-19 booster programmes to younger people Monday, hoping to stave off a fresh wave of infections during the colder winter months.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said people aged 40 to 49 will also be eligible for a vaccine booster shot six months after their initial shot. People 50 and over had previously been eligible.
- Covid antibodies found in breast milk of vaccinated, infected moms: Study
- China faces biggest Delta outbreak as infections grow in northeastern city
- Coronavirus Live News: Travellers from these countries need to follow additional Covid measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing; details
The decision comes after a senior U.K. official told Sky News that the vaccination program offered the best opportunity to prevent a re-imposition of restrictions over Christmas.
“It is in our hands,” Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden said. “If you get the booster when the call comes, that is the biggest wall of defence that we have against COVID.”
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.