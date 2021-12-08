  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Two airlines issued show-cause notices for not following guidelines for international arrivals

By: |
December 08, 2021 9:44 PM

The Vasant Vihar sub-divisional magistrate has asked the deputy general manager of Air India and the airport manager of Vistara to respond to the show-cause notices.

Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: India records 8,439 new COVID-19 cases, 195 fatalities; US scientist Anthony Fauci says Omicron milder than previous variantsThey said four international passengers, one in Air India and three from Vistara, were allowed to board flights without filling their self-declaration forms. (File/Reuters)

Authorities here on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to Air India and Vistara for not complying with passenger boarding guidelines issued by the Centre following the emergence of Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

They said four international passengers, one in Air India and three from Vistara, were allowed to board flights without filling their self-declaration forms (SDF).

Related News

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on November 30, airlines are directed to allow boarding to only those international passengers who have filled up their personal details on Air Suvidha portal and uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report.

The Vasant Vihar sub-divisional magistrate under New Delhi district has asked the deputy general manager of Air India and the airport manager of Vistara to respond to the show-cause notices within 24 hours “without fail”.

“Non-compliance shall be viewed seriously, and it would be presumed that the station manager has nothing to say in the matter and action as deemed fit shall be initiated as per relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005; Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws,” read the notice.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 Two airlines issued show-cause notices for not following guidelines for international arrivals
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: Total vaccine doses administered in India crosses 130 crore, says Union Health Ministry
2COVID-19: Pfizer says booster offers protection against Omicron
3Indians’ perception of mental health increased significantly: Survey