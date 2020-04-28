COVID-19 treatment: Shiv Nadar University develops new molecule! Can this be a potential breakthrough?

The researchers have filed for a provisional patent in India in order to protect the new chemical entities.

Coronavirus treatment: A new molecule developed by Shiv Nadar University! Does it have the potential to cure the novel Coronavirus infection? According to an announcement made by Shiv Nadar University, a molecule has been developed which can be a breakthrough solution for treating COVID-19 pandemic, a report by Express Pharma revealed. The researchers at the university have found out a set of New Chemical Entities (NCEs) which has an ability to cure Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), the report said. It is to note that all these syndromes are caused by coronaviruses.

The report said that a two-fold strategy has been devised that involves the application of the NCEs to first inhibit attachment, as well as entry and infection of the new COVID-19 virus via an unknown target. It will then co-administer a known drug which modulates hormonal receptors in humans, thus reducing the respiratory distress caused by SARS-CoV-2. The report highlighted that this will not only prevent the Coronavirus from affecting a person’s lungs, but it will also provide some relief to COVID-19 patients who suffer from ARDS. The researchers who have come up with this possible solution have been studying the pathophysiological condition of lungs during respiratory failure.

Dr Subhabrata Sen, Professor, Department of Chemistry at Shiv Nadar University, according to the report, said that their aim is to finalise the pre-clinical studies within this year so that the new compound can be made potentially ready for the human trials. Another researcher, Dr Rupamanjari Ghosh, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University believes that this particular research holds a kind of promise for a drug that has the ability to battle COVID-19, SARS and MERS.

Meanwhile, the researchers have filed for a provisional patent in India in order to protect the new chemical entities. The entity discovered is currently in a phase where its efficacy will be checked on animals.