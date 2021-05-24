Covid-19 treatment: Roche’s antibody cocktail now available for treatment in India

The product will be delivered to hospitals across the country via the distribution network Cipla has created in India.

After receiving necessary approvals for emergency use, Roche’s antibody cocktail is now available in India for the treatment of patients reeling under Covid-19 infection. Previously, Roche India and Cipla Limited announced the roll out of this antibody cocktail to be used in Covid-19 treatment as the viral cases surged in India. On May 24, the company pushed the first batch of Casirivimab and Imdevimab mixture (commonly known as antibody cocktail), while the second batch will be available in mid-June.

According to Roche India, there are 1 lakh packs of the antibody cocktail and one pack is expected to benefit two Covid-19 patients. Therefore, the company is expecting that as many as 2 patients can potentially benefit from this. The product will be delivered to hospitals across the country via the distribution network Cipla has created in India.

It is to note that two antibodies together- casirivimab and imdevimab have been considered in the making of this antibody cocktail. This is used for treatment of high-risk patients having mild-moderate COVID-19 impact. Roche has said that both of these neutralising antibodies have been designed in such a way that they can block the virus’s attachment as well as entry in human cells. Many countries including the US and some in Europe have also considered this treatment plan for Covid-19 patients.

V Simpson Emmanuel, Managing Director and CEO, Roche Pharma India said that the company is committed to support the ongoing efforts being made to fight the pandemic as well as mitigate the second Covid-19 wave which has turned out to be deadlier than the first one. “We are optimistic that the availability of Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) in India can help in minimizing hospitalisation, ease the burden on healthcare systems and play a key role in treatment of high risk patients before their condition worsens,” he said.

According to the company, adults who have shown mild to moderate range of viral infections can take this treatment along with those who are above the age of 12 years. However, in the case of children/ teenagers, their body should weigh more than 40 kgs. “It has been shown to help these high-risk patients before their condition worsens, reducing the risk of hospitalisation and fatality by 70 per cent and shortening the duration of symptoms by four days,” Roche claimed in a press note.

Meanwhile, approvals for a combined dose of 1200 mg (600 mg of each drug) has been given for administration among patients. This can either be infused intravenously or via subcutaneous route. The antibody cocktail needs to be stored at 2°C to 8°C.