COVID-19 treatment: Remdesivir now recommended by European regulator! Check details

Remdesivir for Coronavirus treatment: A nod from the European healthcare regulator for using remdesivir has been given! The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has revealed that its human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended a conditional approval remdesivir produced by Gilead Sciences Inc for the treatment of the novel Coronavirus, as reported by Reuters. The recommendation has been given for drug usage for all adults and adolescents (from the age of 12) who have pneumonia and require oxygen support. The report said that the EU’s conditional marketing authorisation has allowed this treatment to be sold for a year to the 27-nation bloc given that all data related to its efficacy and side-effects is made available.

According to the report, the demand of this antiviral drug saw a surge after it seemed promising in trials. The manufacturer of this drug, Gilead is expecting the supply of as many as two million courses towards the end of this year, which is double the target set by the company earlier, the report highlighted. Further, the company is working on bringing an easy to use version of remdesivir which can be easily inhaled.

Not only in Europe, but the drug is currently being used for treating severe COVID-19 cases in the US, India, Japan and South Korea. It is to note that the cost of this drug is not clear as of now. The report highlighted that the cost of this drug could be set at $5,080 per course, whereas Indian generic drugmakers, on the other hand, are likely to sell the treatment between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 rupees ($66.13-$79.35).

Meanwhile in India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has given its approval to Cipla and Hetero Drugs to manufacture as well as market the drug remdesivir. For this, both manufacturers have come in a non-exclusive licence agreement with Gilead Sciences, the IE reported. Notably, Gilead Sciences is the patent holder of this drug. Cipla will be selling this drug under the name Cipremi.

Remdesivir has been used for treating patients who have been infected with Ebola virus and it has been repurposed for treating the novel Coronavirus.