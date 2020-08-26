COVID-19 treatment: New way of using one ventilator for two patients discovered! Can it work?

The researchers highlighted that this approach can be opted for cases where a large number of COVID-19 patients are being treated.

A new method for using ventilators has been found at a time when there is a shortage of ventilators owing to the Coronavirus pandemic impacting respiratory systems of many. According to a report by The Indian Express, there is new research that has found way to enable ventilators into helping two patients at the same time if there is shortage. The method has been developed by researchers at Imperial College London and King’s College London, however, the model is theoretical only. But it is to note that splitting ventilators can be dangerous. To this, the researchers believe that the model is designed in a way that can mitigate the risks and issues pertaining to it.

According to the report, the model will be using variable resistances and one-way valves. Moreover, the airflow that is being provided to one patient can be manipulated easily and will be independent of the other. The researchers highlighted that this approach can be opted for cases where a large number of COVID-19 patients are being treated as well as in scenarios of a military battle field. The new research has been published in Royal Society Open Science.

Meanwhile, in India, the government has geared up ventilator manufacturing as the number of Coronavirus have been increasing significantly. Initially, the country faced some shortage in ventilators, but now India has a huge market share of domestic manufacturers who have been making ventilators. The indigenous ventilator manufacturing has grown and grabbed 96 per cent market share in India and accounts for 90 per cent in terms of value. Earlier, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said that with increased manufacturing, a drop in the procurement price is also seen.

Currently, it has been indicated by the government that a minimum of 18,000 ventilators were delivered to 700 state and central hospitals. Further, around 60,000 ventilators are expected to be procured among which 50,000 will be purchased from the PM Cares fund.