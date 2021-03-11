  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 treatment: Hospitals ‘profiteering’ by selling Remdesivir at printed rate, says Maharashtra govt

By: |
March 11, 2021 9:28 PM

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has now proposed to the Center that the printed retail price on the injection be lowered to avoid patients getting overcharged.

Remdesivir injectionsSeveral hospitals in Maharashtra have been recovering the printed price of Remdesivir injections, used for Covid-19 treatment, from the patients and making profit, officials said on Thursday.

Several hospitals in Maharashtra have been recovering the printed price of Remdesivir injections, used for COVID-19 treatment, from the patients and making profit, officials said on Thursday.

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has now proposed to the Center that the printed retail price on the injection be lowered to avoid patients getting overcharged.

Related News

The FDA and Medical Education and Drugs departments held joint meetings in this regard last week, an official statement said.
It came to light that hospitals are recovering the printed price or MRP from patients.

“Since February this year, the printed price on the 100 mg Remdesivir was not reduced though the actual selling price by wholesalers to hospitals was brought down by the state government.

“However, most of the hospitals were found quoting the printed price to the patients which was 10 to 30 per cent higher (than the procurement cost),” it said.

Hospitals were thus found to be “profiteering”, the government said.

The departments proposed that private hospitals be allowed to charge up to 30 per cent more over the printed price on the 100 mg Remdesivir injection. The FDA accepted the proposal and the final price will be decided soon, it said.

At the same time, the printed price will be kept minimum so that it would not put burden on patients, it added.

The FDA has sent a proposal to the Center, asking it to keep the retail price lower under the Drugs Price Control Order 2013, the state government said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 treatment Hospitals profiteering by selling Remdesivir at printed rate says Maharashtra govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Fresh Covid surge in Maharashtra: Monuments in Aurangabad to remain shut till April 4
2No shortage of COVID vaccine doses in any state in India, clarifies health ministry
3Covid-19 vaccine in India update: Covaxin out of clinical trial mode, granted restricted emergency use authorisation