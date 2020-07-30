Favipiravir price war! Hetero joins COVID-19 medicine race; Launches generic ‘Favivir’

Hetero’s Favivir is priced at Rs 59 per tablet and is marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare.

Covid-19 medicine: Joining the favipiravir price war, generic pharma manufacturer group announced the launch of generic favipiravir in India under the brand name ‘Favivir’. The company has been granted the manufacturing and marketing approval for favipiravir by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Hetero’s Favivir is priced at Rs 59 per tablet and is marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare. Glenmark’s Fabiflu costs Rs 75 per tablet, Cipla’s Ciplenza is Rs 68, Brinton Pharma’s drug is priced at Rs 59 and Jenburkt Pharma has launched it for Rs 39 per tablet.

Favivir is the second drug developed by Hetero after Covifor (Remdesivir) used in the treatment of Covid-19, which is priced at Rs 5,400 per vial. Favivir improves treatment accessibility to a significant amount of Covid 19 patient population, who usually sustain mild to moderate symptoms. The product is available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country and will be sold only on prescription.

Hetero has 36 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities strategically located worldwide, approved by stringent global regulatory authorities. Its portfolio includes 300-odd products encompassing major therapeutic categories such as HIV/AIDS, oncology, cardiovascular, neurology, hepatitis, nephrology, urology, diabetes, ophthalmology, hepatology and immunology.