  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 treatment: Anti-ulcer drug may suppress Coronavirus, says study

By: |
October 19, 2020 6:00 PM

The study done by Hong Kong researchers noted that a class of existing drugs that are already in use for the treatment of other infectious diseases are likely to be able to suppress replication of SARS-CoV-2.

It looks like the findings may provide a new therapeutic option that can be used for Coronavirus treatment.

Among many drugs that have been tested for Coronavirus treatment, a new research has surfaced that has proposed another antiviral strategy for treatment. The study done by Hong Kong researchers noted that a class of existing drugs that are already in use for the treatment of other infectious diseases are likely to be able to suppress replication of SARS-CoV-2. According to a report by The IE citing the study said for this, Covid-19 symptoms can be relieved in an animal model. All the findings of the study have been published in Nature Microbiology.

The report highlighted that these drugs are known as metallodrugs as they mainly consist of metal compounds. It is to note that usually metal compounds are used when there is a need for antimicrobial agents. However, the study claimed that antiviral activities with these drugs have not been explored that much. It looks like the findings may provide a new therapeutic option that can be used for Coronavirus treatment.

Related News

Metallodrugs have been screened by the researchers and their related compounds inclusive of ranitidine bismuthcitrate (RBC) have also been identified as a potential for suppressing the Coronavirus infection. To be sure, ranitidine bismuthcitrate is an anti-ulcer drug which is commonly used and has the metal bismuth. This, the researchers believe can act as a potent anti SARS-CoV-2 agent. The report further said that RBC is capable of targeting a protein called Nsp13 and this particular protein is essential for SARS-CoV-2 in order to replicate.

When tested on the SARS-CoV-2-infected cells, the experiment pointed out that RBC has reduced viral loads by over 1,000-fold. When tested in a golden Syrian hamster, the drug was able to suppress SARS-CoV-2 replication further reducing the viral loads by 100-fold. The viral load declined in both the lower and upper respiratory tracts and also mitigated virus-associated pneumonia.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 treatment Anti-ulcer drug may suppress Coronavirus says study
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1World struggles as confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 40 million
2Cleft Care in India: A case for multiple stakeholder collaborations
3How will Coronavirus behave in the winter? Read what experts have to say