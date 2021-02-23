Covid-19: Travellers from these 5 states to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand

As these five states are witnessing a sudden spike in the number of Coronavirus infection in the past few days, there is a fear of another wave among people, though Covid-19 cases in the country are on the decline.

After Karnataka, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday put travel restriction on people from states witnessing a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases.

Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand, Dehradun DM said on Tuesday.

“Travellers from these five states to undergo testing at state borders, railway station and Dehradun airport,” says Dehradun DM, as reported by ANI.

Due to rise in COVID19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, MP & Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states, to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand

