Covid-19: Travellers from these 5 states to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand

Updated: Feb 23, 2021 11:48 AM

Due to fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, travellers from these states to undergo testing on arrival in Uttarakhand, Dehradun DM said on Tuesday.

Covid-19As these five states are witnessing a sudden spike in the number of Coronavirus infection in the past few days, there is a fear of another wave among people, though Covid-19 cases in the country are on the decline.

After Karnataka, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday put travel restriction on people from states witnessing a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases.

“Travellers from these five states to undergo testing at state borders, railway station and Dehradun airport,” says Dehradun DM, as reported by ANI.

