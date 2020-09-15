  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 transmission via singing, talking explained

September 15, 2020 3:07 PM

Singing loudly can increase the chances of COVID-19 being transmitted.

The louder the person sings, more particles are spread.

Singing is likely to increase the Coronavirus transmission! Singing loudly can increase the chances of COVID-19 being transmitted. As the act of singing enables the emission of particles in air, that can spread the virus and infect others. According to a report by The IE citing a paper from Lund University in Sweden, the risk of transmission increases when a person sings. The paper noted that the louder the person sings, more particles are spread. It is to note that the novel Coronavirus spreads via air droplets and enters the human body via nose and mouth. In the paper, the researchers have examined the transmission pattern if an infected person is singing out loud.

One of the major findings is that more particles are emitted if a person is singing loudly. Infact, the report said bigger aerosols (droplets acting as carrier of the virus) are released when consonants (P, B, R, T) are said when compared to vowels. The report also highlighted another research from the University of Bristol which stated that if singing and talking are done on the same volume, there will not be any substantial difference in the number of aerosols emitted from a COVID-19 infected person.

The study has been conducted with 12 healthy singers and two singers with COVID-19 infection. Some of the singers who participated in the research were also opera singers. Having said this, the researchers at Lund University said that singing need not be silenced. As long as a social distance is maintained, people are likely at a lower risk of COVID-19 transmission. Areas with good ventilation also help curb the transmission of the deadly virus. Apart from these, it is always advisable to people to keep their nose and mouths covered with mask and maintain good hygienic practices.

