COVID-19 transmission is airborne: 10 key reasons why, what does it mean

It has been more than one year since the Coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the global population and the route of its transmission is still in discussion. Well, one may have hoped for the transmission to be controlled in one year, but some studies show the transmission is airborne. In the past, many studies including the one funded by the WHO found the evidence for this inconclusive. However, now a team of researchers/ experts has looked at research available in The Lancet and has concluded that there is a consistent and strong evidence showing that the primary transmission route of the novel Coronavirus is airborne.

What does it mean?

Till now, the SARS-CoV-2 has been believed to be large-droplet-borne and therefore, all the measures and guidelines were introduced accordingly. Now, the virus being airborne is a game-changer and public health measures will now be taken in account on this basis. Failure in doing so will lead to a large number of public unprotected. Dr Trisha Greenhalgh of the University of Oxford, who is also a lead author of the paper published said in a report (The IE) that now the emphasis on deep cleaning and frequent hand washing will be less. Proper ventilation will now be needed.

Now the need to monitor carbon dioxide and keep windows open for proper ventilation is the need of the hour. Apart from this, air filtration becomes necessary and people are advised to wear better-fitting masks when they are indoors. Greenhalgh added that attention should be given to 3Cs (as called by Japanese) and this includes avoiding any close contact, crowded places as well as closed spaces (poor ventilation).

Why COVID-19 is now being called airborne?

Over the past one year, many observations have been made and after this, ten key reasons have been concluded as to why the virus is airborne.